ALVIN — When students are enrolled in Allied Health programs, it is important to their education that they work with the tools and equipment that is used in the workforce.
Students who work in the medical field often encounter incubators for young patients. Alvin Community College Neurodiagnostic instructor Robyn Ketchum recently was awarded a $2,000 grant from the ACC Foundation to purchase an incubator for Allied Health students.
“I want to take it a step above to challenge our students,” Ketchum said. “This way it helps them to be more prepared.”
The incubator will be used by students in several medical programs at ACC.
The grant was among nearly $18,000 awarded as part of the Innovative Initiative Grant program from the Foundation. They are designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize and reward innovative and creative approaches to fulfill the mission of the college. The grants will be used for the 2022-23 academic year.
An incubator is a bed for neonatal patients to protect them in an enclosed space to provide thermoregulation to help them develop properly.
Learning how to use an incubator in the classroom will give students experience with the technology before they encounter it in a clinical setting, Ketchum said.
“Our NDT students will have to use a completely different application to hook up our EEGs,” Ketchum said. “Instead of challenging them in a clinical rotation where they’re dealing with a real-life baby, they will have already had this practice in our lab.”
The grant helped the department purchase two incubators for Allied Health students.
“It’s going to help out substantially,” Ketchum said.
