I am sitting here in my office looking out the window so when my good friend Danna Kolafa pulls in my driveway I can greet her. I can hardly wait to see her, and the fact that she is bringing food has nothing to do with it.
Husband Ricky did his magic thing at the barbecue pit. He cooked ribs that are sooooo hot, not in fire heat, but spice heat. I love it. I’ve always said it’s almost impossible for anything to be too hot for me. I was raised on hot food. From my earliest memories, I ate hot food. My mom and dad made chili so hot that tears would roll down my cheeks while eating it. Back in those days you ate what was put before you, or didn’t eat at all. I wasn’t mistreated, because I loved it.
When Mom cooked breakfast on weekends, she cooked eggs, bacon, sausage, homemade biscuits, gravy, fried potatoes, sliced tomatoes, and jalapeno peppers. My dad through the week would eat Post Toasties. Believe it or not, my mom made the offer to Dad to cook for us as if it was the weekend every morning. But, no Dad didn’t want to eat like that during the week. And I didn’t want to eat the moment I was drug out of bed…so the weekends were great to start a new week about 10 a.m. I almost cooked all that when I cooked at my house. Somehow it just wasn’t the same. Maybe it was the company. To eat at Mom and Dad’s house was an event. Hot dog, taking a break.
Danna just pulled in. Ribs, yum, yum. I’ll let you know later how good they were. I already know they are good, Danna has never brought me anything she or Ricky cooked that wasn’t delicious.
n n n
While it is still hot and will be in this part of the country for probably quite a while, here is a recipe from Pillsbury that sounds really good. And, of course, the second one from Pillsbury … well the name of the recipe says it all.
Brownie Ice Cream Crunch Bars
Ingredients:
1 box (18.3-ounce) fudge brownie mix, water, vegetable oil and eggs called for on brownie mix box
1.5 quarts chocolate chip ice cream, softened
6 Nature Valley oats’ dark chocolate crunchy granola bars (3 pouches from 8.94-ounce box), coarsely chopped
1/2 cup chocolate-flavor syrup.
Directions:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake brownies as directed on box in 13-by-9-inch pan. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, remove ice cream from freezer; place in refrigerator to soften, about 1 hour.
Spread softened ice cream evenly over cooled brownies.
Sprinkle evenly with chopped granola bars; press lightly into ice cream.
Freeze 1-1/2 hours or until firm. For bars, cut into 5 rows by 3 row. Drizzle each serving with chocolate syrup. Store in freezer.
Tips: You can top the ice cream bars with hot fudge or strawberry ice cream topping. Top with whipped topping and sprinkles to make it just like a sundae.
Use any kind of ice cream you like…try mint chocolate chip, cookies’n cream or vanilla. Use full-fat ice cream for best results.
You can soften the ice cream quickly by spooning it into a large bowl. Allow it to stand at room temperature until soft but not melted.
Comment: Easy recipe that was tasty. It was a bit hard to eat because the cold brownie got very hard. I found that freezing them overnight and reheating in the microwave for 30 seconds worked well. Delicious.
n n n
Death By Chocolate Crunch Bars
Ingredients:
1 box (18.3-ounce) fudge brownie mix, water, vegetable oil and eggs called for on brownie mix box
1 cup chocolate creamy ready to spread frosting (from 16-ounce container)
1/2 cup Reese’s Pieces peanut butter candy in a crunchy shell
3 1/2 cup Count Chocula cereal
2/3 cup creamy peanut
1-1/3 cups (8-ounce) semisweet chocolate chips.
Heat oven to 350-degrees (325-degrees for dark or nonstick pan). Line 9-inch square pan with foil; spray cooking spray on bottom only of foil.
Make and bake brownies as directed on box for 9-inch pan. Cool completely, about 1 hour. Frost brownies with frosting. Sprinkle with peanut butter candies; refrigerate while making cereal mixture.
In medium bowl, measure 3 cups of the cereal; set aside. In 1-quart saucepan, melt peanut butter and chocolate chips over low heat, stirring constantly. Pour over cereal in bowl, stirring until evenly coated. Spread over frosted brownies.
Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cereal, slightly pressing on top. Refrigerate about 1 hour or until set before cutting. For bars, cut into 4 rows by 4 rows.
Tips: These bars are best cut when cold. Store bars tightly covered in refrigerator.
Try your favorite candy in place of Reese’s Pieces.
Comment: This was good but I did tweak it a bit. Instead of the Reese’s pieces I used white chocolate chips and instead of the Count Chocula cereal I used Cheerios; peanut butter and Choco O’s. It turned out great. Everyone loved them.
I gotta go. I have ribs to eat, then go dancing and work it off. Stay safe, and be happy. I’ll leave you with this. Courtesy of my sister Charlotte: “My first objective when I get home is to change into something that makes me look like a homeless person.” That one has always worked for me.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.