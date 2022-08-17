All the rain chances we have had this week have managed to miss me completely. My son Mark made his weekly (his weekly phone calls are like we talk for 2 hours) phone call to me and told me that it had rained for a good 45 minutes at his house. I told him I had seen a couple of drops and that was all. And of course he couldn’t stop there.
He really is a very nice person, but he went on to tell me that it was a good soaking rain. It had greened up his lawn and helped Ana’s garden, blah, blah, blah.
That’s like the person in front of me at the local Shell station buying a scratch off ticket, and the exact same one I had my eye on to buy, and they beat me to it, but oh well maybe it was meant for me to get the next one and hit the jackpot, so no problem.
They stand there to one side in front of me mind you, scratch it off and they win big bucks; and I buy one and get nothing. Same thing with the rain. To Mark. “I’m okay with it.” Kinda. My phone has been sending me messages, “Heavy rain in your area.” Yeah right. What they really mean there is heavy rain in Mark’s area.
For all you fried shrimp lovers that like a light coating on it, here is one I think you should try. It comes from Marlyn Monette, Shreveport, LA. I would love to eat anything this woman has ever made.
Besides being a wonderful preparer of good food, and all the cookbooks she has written she is a wonderful person.
She says this about this recipe. “We ate a lot of fried shrimp, for it was the kid’s favorite. It’s time-consuming to fry shrimp, but if you’d like to give it a try, this is a fool proof method. The batter is light and the seasonings lend a marvelous flavor.” So here we go.
Fried Shrimp
Ingredients:
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup milk
1 cup flour, divided
Salt and red pepper, to taste
1 teaspoon baking powder,
1/2 teaspoon garlic puree
Cajun or Creole seasoning, to taste
2 pounds large peeled shrimp.
Directions:
Beat milk and eggs; slowly stir in just enough of the flour to make a light paste. Add remaining ingredients, except shrimp. Dip shrimp into the batter, which should drip slowly off the shrimp; neither too thick nor too thin. Dip immediately in the remainder of the flour which has been well seasoned with salt and red pepper, garlic and Cajun seasoning. Fry in oil in a heavy Dutch oven or electric skillet (not black iron pot) until golden brown, about five minutes. Do not overcook or shrimp will become tough. NOTE: For perfect golden fried shrimp, peanut oil is the oil of choice. (Peanut oil tolerates high temperatures.)
Here is a recipe I have never heard of before. (Like I’ve heard of everything there is to hear.)
Baked Shrimp
“How easy can you get: This in one of the many old family recipes in the files of Shelly Braswell? Be sure to have some hot fresh bread for dipping!”
Ingredients:
1/2 pound margarine
1/2 pound butter
3 cloves garlic, minced
2-3 freshly squeezed lemons
2 teaspoon salt
3 teaspoons pepper
1/2 teaspoon Tabasco
4-5 pounds shrimp.
Directions:
Mix all ingredients except shrimp; heat in a saucepan. Pour over shrimp that’s been placed in a baking pan; bake in a 400-degree oven for 20 minutes. Serve hot. Peel while you eat. Serve with piping hot crusty French bread.
Shrimp In Lemon Butter
Got twenty minutes and two pounds of shrimp? That’s all it takes to put a gourmet company meal on the table…twenty minutes. In that time, you can cook a pot of Lemon Rice, (see recipe below) toss s a Caesar salad and chill a bottle of white wine. By the way, don’t forget to pick up a dozen chocolate eclairs at the bakery on your way home.
Ingredients:
1 cup butter
Juice of two lemons
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon chopped parsley
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1-4 teaspoon garlic powder
2 pounds large or jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined.
Directions:
Melt butter in a large skillet; add next 8 ingredients and baring to a boil. Add shrimp and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Garnish with additional parsley and lemon wedges.
Lemon Rice
This is simple, yet sublime rice dish has been a favorite in our home for thirty five years. With its own delicate flavor, it lends itself to any meat on the menu, adding its own special lightness to rich, heavy dishes. This is a very healthy dish for those of you watching your calories and fats.
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons butter or margarine
3 stalks green onions tops, chopped
1 cup long grain raw rice
1/4 cup dry vermouth
1-3/4 cups chicken broth
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon white pepper
Grated peel of 1 lemon
2 tablespoons dried parsley flakes, or 1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley.
Directions:
Melt butter in a 2-quart saucepan that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Add rice and stir until coated (1-2 minutes). Add green onion tops; simmer a few seconds. Blend in vermouth, broth, and seasonings. Bringing to a boil; cover and lower heat. Simmer 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Toss with lemon peel and parsley; serve.
Note: For a main entrée, sauté 1 pound peeled shrimp in butter before adding the other ingredients. Delicious!
Okay, I’m done! It just dawned on me I haven’t eaten anything today and it’s 4:36 p.m. So, I need to wake Bentley up (he loves to go to work with me!), and go have my Cheerios and blueberries, then get dressed and go honky tonking! Stay safe!
If you have recipes or tips to share, or a request, please send to: Conversations with Gin, e-mail to: virginiacrawford30@yahoo.com. And also, you can get me at: ginscolumn@hotmail.com.
