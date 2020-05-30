Let me say I wish I had something exciting to tell you, but I don’t. Just waiting for Peter to get back from his vacation with his daughter. They went to Padre Island for a week. And, yes, he did ask me if I wanted to go, but growing up here gave me all the sand and sunburn I ever wanted. I know he knows that while he’s away Houston got pounded with rain. Of course, I would like to have some rain for my pond, but looks like it ain’t gonna happen.
Seems my turtles are roaming the neighborhood. The turtles are the main reason I quit fishing in the pond. They always got the bait before I even had a chance to land a catfish that was stocked in the pond six years ago.
Oh well, let them go. But the neighbors keep bringing them back.
The last one that was brought back had it good where he was, but the owners of the house across the street thought the pool was not good him/her. The young man (about 7 years old, and one of the most polite young men I’ve met in quite a while) that resides there brought him back to me. Bless his heart! Such a nice young man. He handed me the one that was comfortable in his pool — one of thousands — and I very carefully threw him/her back in the pond.
As I was tossing him/her back in the pond, I told it to go visiting again and take about a hundred of his/her friends with him/her and find someone who wants to start a turtle farm. And please tell them to not bring them back home. (The pond is full of water, so they have to go wandering off into the neighbor’s pool.)
See how boring it is around here? I’m down to talking about the turtles! They are as dull as I am. They don’t do any tricks or do anything to endear me to them. As a matter of fact, for all I know, they are thriving on my catfish.
n n n
Hi Gin,
This is very popular in Florida. … I think you will love it, we do!
Becky
Bang Bang Shrimp
Sauce
INGREDIENTS
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon Thai sweet chili sauce
1 tablespoon pineapple juice
1 teaspoon lime juice
1/2 teaspoons garlic chili sauce.
Directions
Add the ingredients into a bowl, whisk them together and cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Store the sauce in the refrigerator until it is ready to use.
Beware, this makes a creamy, sweet, spicy and slightly tangy sauce.
Prepare flour mix
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup cornstarch
1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Directions
Put all ingredients in a bowl, mix up and set aside.
Fry the shrimp
INGREDIENTS
1 pound shrimp. peeled and deveined, tail off
1 large egg
4 cups vegetable oil
Directions
Turn your stove on high and bring the oil to 350 degrees or until a wooden utensil creates bubbles when placed in the middle of your deep fryer.
Beat the egg and set it aside. Pour the flour mixture in a pan or large plate. Now put the shrimp in the beaten egg and dredge in the flour mix.
Working in batches, add the shrimp to the oil and fry them for about two to three minutes or until evenly golden and crispy. Transfer them onto a plate lined with paper towels to soak up the excess oil.
Assemble the dish
INGREDIENTS
1 teaspoon chopped green onion
1/4 teaspoon dried red chili flakes
Directions
Drizzle the sauce 1 tablespoon at a time onto the shrimp and toss them up. You want to make sure to add the sauce a little at a time depending on how spicy you would like the shrimp to be.
Place them on a serving plate and sprinkle with chopped green onion and red chili flakes.
This is a very versatile dish. You can make it and serve it as an appetizer or do what Becky does and serve it over rice as a main dish with maybe another vegetable and salad.
Then at bedtime be sure to chew up two Tums! Gin says!
And Beck, the next time you are planning on preparing this dish for dinner, will you please let me know. I will find a way to get there in time for dinner. Peter won’t be with me. He is “sensitive” to heat.
Thanks for the goodies.
n n n
If I didn’t already tell you thanks for all the nice comments you sent me concerning my rant about our nation’s political situation, I want to thank you now. It was meant to give Washington a little hint about what we the “American people” expect from our illustrious politicians that have been in office for eons …mostly for acting like a lot of third-graders!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.