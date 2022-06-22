Shouts of birthday blessings to the patriarch of the Jones Family and a man of phenomenal Christian integrity on his 98th birthday, Brother Henry Jones.
Brother Jones is one of the Genesis members and patriarch of the Wesley Chapel AME Church, and Pastor Gloria Cash Sam is God’s anointed angel of the house. Happy birthday to a legend of our time. Your spiritual accomplishments are inspiring to every generation. Keep on basking in God’s grace and note that it feels great to have the honor of celebrating a christian icon, a game-changer, a role-model and a “Spiritual Grandfather” to all. You are a rock, a kind, humble and caring man of faith, and we express our gratitude to you for all of your wisdom and strength. In a world where doubt and distress cripple hopes and dreams, your smallest act of compassion always brings hope to a hopeless situation. Our prayer is God will be merciful unto you, that He will continue to bless you and cause His face to shine upon you.
“Now that I am old and my hair is gray, don’t leave me God. I must tell the next generation about your power and greatness. God your goodness reaches far above the skies. You have done wonderful things. God, there is no one like you.” Psalm 71:18-19
n n n
Shouts of love, honor and overwhelming appreciation to Commander Glenn James, the Women’s Auxiliary and all the members of VFW Post 8551, Commander Sandy Weems and members of American Legion Post 503, Brazoswood Air Force ROTC, ail military veterans, Pastor Paul Kucera, County Judge Matt Sebesta, Mayor Laurie Kincannon, all youth volunteers, volunteers who placed flags at the graves of our honored soldiers and the families and friends of everyone who shared in the life, love and legacy of those who gave their lives to defend our country.
The legacy of “Heroes” and “Sheroes” is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example. We are eternally grateful for the ultimate sacrifice of our soldiers, and their courage will be a perpetual memory deeply embedded in the memory banks of our minds and forever etched upon our hearts. As VFW members, ROTC members, young volunteers, elected officials, military veterans and caretakers of our cemeteries, know we highly regard and appreciate your sacrifices and your commitment toward humankind.
A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees. We pray God’s covering of protection and provision be eternally present in each of your lives.
“But if we love one another, God lives in us and His love is made complete in us.” 15 John 4:12
n n n
Shouts of love and high esteem to a trio of saved, sanctified, and seasoned men of faith — Deacon John Goodwin, Deacon Robert (Bob) Bonner and Robert Randon.
These honored Christian men serve as symbols of distinction at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor Booker T. Randon is the triumphant voice of salvation. They were celebrated by their families, friends, church and the community for their unrelenting services in their church.
There is no greater joy or greater reward than to make a fundamental difference in someone’s life. What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is the difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead. God has highly exalted each of you and allowed you to have great resilience in your walk with Him.
Shouts of additional appreciation to Evangelist Suzanne Randon, Caroline Randon, Linda Williams and all the many families and friends who hosted and joined in honoring these dedicated men of faith.”
At the end of life we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, how many great things we have done. We will be judged by, ‘I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, i was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless and you took me in.” Mother Teresa. We pray that you will be supplied daily with a surplus of healthy, happy and blessed hours.
“When people live to be very old, let them rejoice in every day of life.” Ecclesiastes 11:8
n n n
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a retired nurse and a woman on a mission for God Wanda Williams Lemon.
We celebrate you on the day God presented you to the world. Your warm heart, your tender smile, and your beautiful spirit has been such a blessing to us. You were formed by God’s hands, dreamed up in His heart, made in His image and placed in this world for a purpose. God called you from birth into the mission field, and in being a nurse, you have dispensed comfort, compassion and care without a prescription. There is no reward equal to that of doing the most good to the most people in the most need. Over and over your kind words and your listening ear made us feel understood, your healing touch fueled our recovery, and your smile reassured us of your compassionate concern. Our prayer is that as you have lovingly and patiently taken care of many, may God’s divine love care and surround you.
“How precious is your unfailing love, O God! All humanity finds shelter in the shadow of your wings. Psalm 36:7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.