W ith the crowd at the edge of their seats, Jeramie Villanueva caught the football on the 20-yard line, turned and broke a tackle before sprinting into the end zone to score a touchdown for the Brazoswood Buccaneers. But he couldn’t hear the sound of supporters and teammates cheering for him because he doesn’t wear his hearing aids while playing.
Without such distractions, he can focus all his attention on the football and make the plays that prove he is an asset to the team, Villanueva said.
Brazoswood is the only high school in southern Brazoria County with a deaf education program, which currently has three deaf students. Teachers and staff have encouraged their deaf students to participate in extracurricular activities.
Villanueva is one of these students. His interpreter, Sharon Moore, joins him at practices and games. She stands right on the arm of the coach, “up in his armpits,” to help communicate among Villanueva, his teammates and coaches.
“It is important that all schools have an understanding of deaf culture, the language and how to make that person feel 100 percent,” said Debbie White, senior lecturer in the American Sign Language program at the University of Texas at Austin. “Having self-confidence and self-worth from making it on the team, that’s a huge thing. People notice that and think, ‘they’re deaf, and they’re still good.’”
Villanueva has played sports since he was 4 years old. Last season, he played football on the freshman B team. Ryan Mason, his offensive coach, said Villanueva was a star on both offense, as a receiver, and defense, as a cornerback, and added he played the entire game.
Mason reflected on Villanueva’s receiving skills and the 50- and 60-yard gains he made after catching passes to move the team closer to the end zone.
“Most of the B team receivers can’t catch the ball, so we were fortunate that Jeramie was able to catch the ball consistently,” Mason said. “We were able to call more pass plays, which was an advantage for us.”
Villanueva works hard alongside his teammates at every workout. There is no physical difference between him and his hearing counterparts. Mason recognized the advantage of Villanueva’s work ethic and his willingness to give 100 percent no matter the task.
“He would come to morning workouts and work his tail off, then he would come to athletics and work his tail off, and come to practice and work his tail off,” Mason said. “So, in my mind, he didn’t care about his condition. He was going to go out there and give us the best practice and the best game that he possibly could.”
Villanueva was just as good as, if not better than, any of his teammates, Moore said, and his coaches took advantage of having him on their team.
The coaches would leave him in so long that Villanueva would have to ask to be pulled off the field for a break, Moore said. After catching his breath and grabbing some water, he was back in the game in no time.
“He’s a great athlete,” Moore said. “They wanted to play him the whole game, because he was so good. They wanted him.”
Katie Cola, Villanueva’s mother, said she thinks Villanueva picked up football so easily because memorizing signals for different plays was normal to him with his fluency in ASL.
“Jeramie is so quick to catch on with sign language, period, so it’s very easy for the coach to signal something (to Jeramie) just as it is for a normal kid,” Cola said.
Villanueva’s athleticism has proved to be notable, but there have been challenges in adapting to the typical way people communicate.
Coaches often are accustomed to verbalizing instructions to players last minute, Moore said, but once Villanueva is focused on the football so he can see the snap, it is too late to change the play.
“Sometimes the coaches just want to verbalize something. Say there was a hearing kid in that same position that he trades out with, well, (the coach) can just verbalize it really quick and get it to them whereas Jeramie is watching the football and his back is to me,” Moore said. “The coach is like, ‘Hey, I need to tell him something really quick,’ but you can’t get his attention because he’s watching the football.”
Villanueva’s teammates make an effort to communicate with him by asking Moore how to sign something to him, or using what they have learned in ASL classes such as finger spelling. Despite this, there is sometimes a gap in communication.
“It’s just hard to understand sometimes when they want me to lip read them,” Villanueva said, adding he reads lips pretty well, but it isn’t as easy as it seems.
Cola has seen the social impact of playing football on her son, she said.
“It has gotten him to experience more with people,” Cola said. “Before he was very quiet and shy, and now I see him interacting with other children and I’ve seen this grow a lot with football.”
Villanueva is very friendly and has good relationships with teammates and coaches despite the language barrier, Moore said.
“He doesn’t let his deafness get in his way of trying to communicate with somebody,” she said.
Social media, such as Snapchat, allows Villanueva to keep in contact with the teammates he is closest with. It acts as another way that he can communicate with hearing friends, even off the field.
Since leaving the school for online class work due to COVID-19, Villanueva said football has reached a standstill. The team hasn’t had any offseason workouts to complete, so he hasn’t done much.
However, Villanueva said he is looking forward to the sweaty shoulder pads, Gatorade bottles and bright stadium lights, which mean fall football.
