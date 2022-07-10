As a young teenager, I had a number of cousins, but only one of them, Muriel Carr Riley, was of the female gender. She was tall and slender, with smooth skin and hair that was always perfectly arranged.
She was a beauty, though she never really seemed to realize it, and was always more focused on her lone imperfection — a facial scar caused by a car wreck that occurred when she was much younger.
A student at Sam Houston State College when I was somewhere around 6 or 7 years old, she was someone I considered to be glamorous, though she probably would never have admitted to being anything but a country girl.
Obviously, I wasn’t the only person who thought she was special. While she was in college, she began dating and soon married a fellow college student whose father was superintendent of a large public school district in a town several counties from here.
Muriel’s parents, My Uncle Hoyt and Aunt Esther Carr, had always been the local relatives with whom I was closest.
Their house was on Anchor Road, north of Angleton and not far from our own country home. It was there that I almost always stayed when my parents went to Houston on a day when I couldn’t — or didn’t want to — accompany them, or on other, always special occasions.
Although they also had three sons, it was my cousin Muriel whose attention and approval I generally sought on such visits.
If I ever formed a thought about that, it would have been an admission that my dream was to grow up to be recast in her beautiful image. As any of my acquaintances over the years is well aware, however, that adjective was never likely.
At any rate, while she was in college, Muriel met and fell in love with Richard Riley, and wedding plans were made.
Theirs must have been the first wedding I had ever attended, and was so much the event of a lifetime for me back then I still remember the navy and white checked taffeta dress I wore, one fashioned with puffed sleeves and a full skirt.
Much of my recollection of what happened after that has evaporated in the past 80 or so years, but I remembered there was a story involving Richard’s subsequent stint in the Air Force, and a crash.
I still remember going to Aunt Esther’s house to find Muriel at home when she should have been at work. She was crying, and Aunt Esther later told me it was because she had just learned Richard had been rescued after his glider had crashed.
This spurred me to contact their son, Wayne Riley, a couple of years ago, seeking details of his father’s war service. What he painstakingly typed with one finger at intervals in the next few days was dredged from his memories of what he had heard about his father’s experiences:
“My Dad did not talk a lot about the war, but he saw a lot of action. They were married after college and he went to work for a shipyard on the Houston ship channel,” Wayne said.
“He was called up in the draft and desperately tried to be a pilot, as he had gotten his private pilot rating in a school program, but he failed the medical for flight school, because he was color blind.
“He went to basic training for infantry, and during this time the army was forming a new glider force (that) was so dangerous that they would take you if you were blind and stupid.
“He went to four different air bases with my mom, and ended up at Fort Benning. He shipped out for England in early 1943.” At this point, Wayne interrupted his narrative, noting, “My finger is tired, so I will continue in a few days.”
His next installment of the story arrived about April 24, 2021, after I had asked whether his father had ever written about his experiences in the war.
I had remembered having heard as a very young teenager a bit about Richard’s having been a glider pilot whose plane went down behind the lines, somewhere in France while that country was under German occupation, but he managed to escape. I also had a faint memory of another time when he was dunked in the Atlantic.
In response to this, Wayne wrote: “Dad went over to England in early 1943 on the Queen Mary, and said they were squeezed in like sardines. He was assigned to the 67th Troop Carrier Squadron, 314 Troop Carrier Grolip, and sent to Africa to support the invasion.
“He was in the desert in a combination supply depot and ammo dump. Their job was to supply the front-line troops and fighting to transfer supplies from one place to another.
“They would use a C-47 to pull two gliders, to increase the amount of cargo they could move. During one of these missions, his towline broke, and his glider crashed in the Mediterranean. There were three people besides my dad, and the glider was sinking fast,” Wayne said.
“One of the passengers could not swim, and my dad gave him his life vest, as he was a good swimmer, and thinking they would be rescued quickly.
“Unfortunately, they were all separated by the rough water and night was coming on. He was in the water for over 18 hours, floating and dog-paddling, when some Arab fishermen rescued him. He said was almost dead, and wrinkled up like a 100-year-old man from being dehydrated in salt water for that long.
“The others were rescued, and my dad was awarded the Air Medal for his actions.”
The information provided by my cousin, Wayne, was sent to me during the spring of 2021, when he was well over 80 years of age. I’m sure a more complete story of his father’s exploits is available in records someplace, but unfortunately, I have no idea how to reach it.
I find it sad how few details of the past bravery and dedication shown by thousands of ordinary men through the years are simply lost in records, somewhere.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.