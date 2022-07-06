First, the end of Father Leo’s missing pants will run this weekend. Wait for it!
Hope everyone had a good July 4. We got some rain to start the weekend, then got that behind us in time to celebrate the holiday — with a new crop of mosquitoes. And then we get to celebrate the great Clute Mosquito Festival this month, too. I’m not sure of the dates, but it will be the last weekend of this month.
Can you imagine having a festival celebrating mosquitoes? But we do in Clute, Texas, and it is a lot of fun.
Peter got to meet my good friend Glenda Paul this past weekend. We had a nice dinner at Texas Roadhouse.
I thought Glenda would be on my side. After all, we’ve been friends for years — long before Peter. But the two of them ganged up on me; like, who’da thought it? I kept looking at all the empty tables, thinking I could take my plate and my beer and go eat all by myself and not have to sit there and take all abuse. But, being the good sport that I am, I just sat there and took it. Believe me, they had their fun, and I’m glad, because paybacks are tough. So, I’m glad I could provide them some laughs at my expense.
All I can say is they will never know when the paybacks will happen.
I am still in dire need of a pool service to keep up my money pit (swimming pool).
First of all, I don’t know what I was thinking when I said to myself, “I think I’ll put in a pool.” That must have been one of those days that I was thinking in my head I was in my late 40s and could handle it. Then reality sat in when I tore a something in my rib cage, then got sick from all that Saharan sand that hit here and it all landed in my pool.
Please, please if you know of someone who cleans pools, email me and let me know. I would so much appreciate it.
This is an easier version of the icebox cherry cookies that I printed last week from an old cookbook. Becky sent this one in and she loves it. Enough said. From Becky in Washington state:
“This looks like a better recipe since these are formed into tubes/Cherry Icebox Cookies. I don’t think I would add the nuts though.”
Becky
Cherry Icebox Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
1/4 cup maraschino cherry juice
4 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1/2 cup chopped maraschino cherries
Directions
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 5 to 7 minutes. Beat in the egg, cherry and lemon juices and vanilla. Combine dry ingredients; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in nuts and cherries.
Shape into four 12-inch rolls; securely wrap each in waxed paper. Refrigerate for four hours or until firm.
Unwrap and cut into 1/4-inch slices. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 375 degrees until the edges begin to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.
Here are some crescent appetizers from Pillsbury.
Dill Pickle Crescent Pinwheels
Ingredients
1 can (8-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Dough Sheet or 1 can (8-oiunce) refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls (8 count)
1/2 cup chive and onion cream cheese spread (from 7.5-ounce) container
1/4 cup chopped dill pickles, drained, patted dry
1/4 cup finely chopped cooked ham
Heat oven to 375 degrees. If using dough sheet: Unroll dough; cut lengthwise into two long rectangles. Press each into 12-by-4-inch rectangle. If using crescent rolls: Unroll dough; separate into two long rectangles. Press each into 12-by-4 inch rectangle, firmly pressing perforations to seal.
Spread cream cheese over each rectangle to edges. Sprinkle each with pickles and ham; press lightly into cream cheese layer.
Starting with long side, roll up each rectangle; press seam to seal. With serrated knife, cut each roll into 10 slices; place slices, cut side down on ungreased large cookie sheet.
Bake 13 to 16 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheet to serving platter.
Tips: Serve with a side of ranch dressing.
For easy cleanup, line cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper before placing dough slices on cookie sheet.
To ensure success in this recipe, press together any small dough tears to help prevent filling from leaking during baking.
Comment: Addicting and good. I added extra pickles and cream cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Crescent Ring
Ingredients
4 ounce cream cheese (half of an ounce package), softened
1/4 cup hot sauce or red pepper sauce
2-1/2 cups chopped chicken (1/2-inch pieces)
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese (4-ounces)
2 can (8-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls (8-count)
1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In small bowl, mix cream cheese and hot sauce until smooth. Mix in chicken and shredded cheese just until combined.
Unroll both cans of dough; separate into 16 triangles. On ungreased large cookie sheet, arrange triangles in ring so short sides of triangles form a 5-inch circle in center. Dough will overlap. Dough ring should look like a sun.
Spoon cream cheese mixture on the half of each triangle closest to center of ring. Top with blue cheese crumbles.
Bring each dough triangle up over filling, tucking dough under bottom layer of dough to secure it. Repeat around ring until entire filling is enclosed (some filling might show a little).
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until dough is golden brown and thoroughly baked. Cool 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into serving slices.
Tips: Add a bit of fresh to your appetizer; serve with celery and carrot sticks and a side of blue cheese dressing.
You can use leftover cut-up chicken, or pick up a deli rotisserie chicken at the supermarket. Remove chicken from bones, and cut into bite-size pieces.
