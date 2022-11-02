I voted yesterday. The machines are different from what we are used to, but very easy to use, so don’t be thrown by it. Just get out and vote; early vote or not, just vote.
n n n
Yep, I created a monster when I taught Bentley to snit. It is so cute that he snits a dozen times a day. I have to break his treats into smaller pieces since I can’t resist how cute it is when he snits.
If you all remember, he is a rescue. One of the smartest moves I ever made. He is so much company for me. The plus is, he is smart enough to run this household.
Gotta a lot of stuff for you so here it is.
n n n
My email sister, Charlotte Prouty sent in this recipe. It’s about time she kicked in with something I can actually print.
Charlotte says this about this recipe — and when you read things like this you know it is good: “These are so, so good. I could eat the whole pan!”
I’m almost sure she meant what is in the pan, and not the actual pan. But with Charlotte/ who knows?
Caramel Brownies
(aka, Crack Brownies)
Ingredients
14 ounces of caramels, (if you only find a 1-pound package, you really do need to take out 2 ounces; this is not one of those times in life when more caramel is better)
1/2 cup and 1/3 cup of evaporated milk, divided
1 box German chocolate cake mix
3/4 cup of melted butter, (a stick and half)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup of chocolate chips
Directions
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Take the plastic off all of the caramels and put them in a small saucepan with 1/2 cup of evaporated milk over medium heat. Heat until the caramels are completely melted and the sauce is smooth, being careful to stir frequently.
While the caramels are melting, mix together the dry German chocolate cake mix, 1/3 cup of evaporated milk, the melted butter, and the vanilla. Mix until it is a smooth consistency.
Divide the batter in half and spread half evenly into a greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake for 8 minutes.
After 8 minutes, pull the brownies out and top with the caramel sauce (spreading it very gently to make and even layer), sprinkle with chocolate chips, and then glob on the second half of the batter. Put it back in the oven for 18 minutes.
Thanks, Sis,
I’m supposing after that 18 minutes is up, you take them out of the oven and wait for about 3 minutes, then proceed to cut them into squares. Then, by that time, they should be cool enough to start munching on them.
You’ll know when to stop eating them. And that would be when you begin to get a little nauseous from being so full. That’s what I do when I pig out on something that I don’t have enough sense to quit before I get to that point. Yep, getting a little nauseous will work.
n n n
Hi Gin,
Tom Spinks here. How are you? (Tom, right now, I’m hungry as always). I had a favorite spot for dinner at a Cajun restaurant in Daphne, Alabama. They had the best collard greens, which I always ordered. They would not give me the recipe. Do you happen to have a good one? Thanks.
Tom
Tom,
I’m afraid I don’t have any recipes for cooking collard greens. So, now I have to get down on my knees and beg for a reader to come up with a good recipe for you. Stay tuned, they will come, I just know it.
So please, readers, help me help Tom.
n n n
I just now saw this email from Susan. This is great if you are lucky enough to have fresh peaches, but it might too late for this season’s crop. Clip this out and save it for next year’s crop.
Hello Gin,
Easy to do. I have peach trees and do this a lot for easy peeling.
Bring a pot of water to boil. Drop in peaches for 30 seconds. After that, drop peaches in ice-cold water for 30 seconds. Remove skin (usually just with fingers). It often just slips off when you pick up the peach
Susan Chappell
n n n
I think this next recipe comes again from my email sister, Charlotte. If not, she will let me know in no uncertain terms. Again, her remarks will not be printed. She’s not always sweet and lovely like her older sister … me.
Hi,
I saw this on Facebook this morning. Don’t know if it works but I’m gonna try it. (If this is, Charlotte, of course you are.)
“I’ve had people ask me how I get some of the meats I cook so tender — chicken breast, pork chops, steaks, salmon … just about anything. Best way ever is baking soda. (Maybe some of you know about this already; if you don’t you’re missing out.)
Once you’ve washed your meat, lightly sprinkle baking soda on both sides. (I either poke the box with a fork to shake or transfer to a shaker to make easier.)
Let it sit for 10 minutes. No longer rinse off. Then pat dry (I use paper towels) and cook/season as you normally would. Changes everything.
Oh my gosh, the first time I made sweet and sour chicken, it melted in my mouth, whereas many times the chicken just didn’t seem tender “enough” for my liking.”
That’s all folks. See you this weekend. Remember, take good care of yourself. Get out and enjoy this cool weather.
And remember to laugh … good as medicine!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.