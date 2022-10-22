75 years ago
Forensic fireworks fulminating furious freeholders are expected to be the order of the day, or rather night, Monday when the members of the city board of commissioners sitting as a board of equalization will hear protests against the raise in valuations for tax purposes. Notices of the new valuations were mailed last week and an immediate roar of protest arose over what many termed “unreasonable increases.”
Mayo H.A. Jorgensen and Commissioners K.E Cushion and N.D. Griswold maintain that only through an increase in valuations can the city obtain sufficient revenue to maintain public demands. They also maintain that valuations have been far below what they should be and that increases should have been made from year to year after population and living costs started to spiral. They base their claim for the necessity of increased valuation upon the increase of the budget adopted to meet the demands of the public for additional and more efficient services.
Property owners, as a whole, seem to agree that some increase in valuations was in order. They agree that in most instances valuations were far below an equitable assessment but they also claim that increases ranging from 100 to 500 percent out of reason.
Real estate developers claim that the increase will prohibit the construction of homes for rental purposes because the rent ceiling will not allow a legitimate profit on their investment. City officials counter with the statement that if the increased revenue is not forthcoming that the city will unable to provide water and sewer service to new tracts that the operators may desire to develop.
Thus far the contentions and arguments seem to be another case of an irresistible force meeting an immovable object-with the home renting public cause in the middle.
50 years ago
With today’s Facts you’re getting a big bonus — the opportunity to get some very special bargains or in some case actually free prizes.
And the best part is that it can be fun and exciting too.
On the back page of today’s Facts is a full page listing many of these special Treasure Hunt items, your very own number, on that may be the key to real savings is in the box in the lower right hand corner of today’s front page.
Each copy of today’s Facts, whether home-delivered or purchase on the newsstand has it’s very own number. Take it with you when you shop Friday and Saturday at the participating stores in Brazosport and see if your number matches those posted in the stores. If it does, you will be allowed to purchase the specified item for a ridiculous price. For instance, you might get to buy a $100 TV for $1.
You’ll want to check the stores listed on the page with YOUR NUMBER and also check the ads that are running today from participating firms.
The Treasure Hunt is a popular annual project of the Brazosport Chamber of Commerce Retail Trade Committee.
15 Years ago
BRAZORIA — The smell of paint lingers, the walls remain bare and furniture is sparse, all signs the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce is still settling into its new home at the Civic Center.
Oct. 6 marked the first day of the chamber in its new locale at the “Old School” building as many call it, located at 202A Smith Street. Previously, the chamber offices were located within the Lone Star Bank.
“Now they’ll have a home of their own,” Brazoria Mayor Ken Corley said. “I’m really looking forward to the benefits that will come with it.”
The Heritage Foundation wanted to renovate the old school building and use it for the community, Brazoria Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Keri Bradley said. The chamber moved into the building with the hopes of not only giving it a new location, but also increasing exposure and helping tourism, she said.
“We’re just hoping we’ll get more traffic to expose the building for the new uses, and to tell what the chamber has to offer,” Bradley said. “We’re the front door to the community.”
The Civic Center will be home not only to the Chamber of Commerce, but also to the Brazoria Heritage Foundation, the Brazoria Historical Museum, the Lions Club and the Boys and Girls Club. Rental space also will be available in the auditorium and conference room for weddings and other community events.
