Bitter Roots
By Ellen Crosby
Severn House
$24.99, Kindle
As the author of a light romance novel I consider a “go to,” the name of Ellen Crosby is very near the top of the list, so when I saw her “Bitter Roots” in the Wine Country Mystery series, no actual decision was needed to add that title to my requests for a review copy.
When the story opens, plans for a wedding are well underway, but the vineyard that was to be the setting is slowly dying, the victim of diseased plants.
Although it’s the 12th book in its series, this one can easily be read and enjoyed, whether or not you’ve read its predecessors. You will come away from this one with a pretty clear understanding of the winemaking process, from planting of the vines to opening the first bottle of a harvest.
They will also be treated to a story of the heartbreak involved when a hardworking group of winemakers realizes that they have been scammed.
The perpetrator was a nursery owner who probably knew he was selling them vines with a fungus that would ensure their failure, despite years of work and the irretrievable investments of three years’ time, hard-earned money and a lifetime of dreams.
The entire process of winemaking, from the selection of the grape varieties to their culture and bottling of the wine, including such mishaps as diseases and climate changes, is explained in some detail.
The mystery — Eve’s death, along with suspicions surrounding her fiancé, Quinn — is sometimes lost in these details, but it’s definitely there.
From the small-town Virginia setting of the story to its owners’ attempts to show whether the sale of diseased nursery stock was intentional, to the spread of the problem and ensuing murders, the author manages to keep readers occupied with the plot, while providing background on what is threatening her characters’ livelihoods.
Although I’m a long-time fan of this series of mystery novels, I found much of the detail engrossing, while also enjoying the unfolding of this well-done novel’s plot by an author whose work I have long admired.
Man of Legend
By Linda Broday
Sourcebooks Casablanca
$8.99, paperback
This story of feuding families, the Legends and the Malones, which will appeal to lovers of both Western and romance novels.
Set in the era of horseless carriages, this well-done novel begins with families so bitterly divided by suspicions of stolen land that a love between two of its opposing members is impossible. Even so, it manages to work its way into an ending that will delight any fan of stories involving star-crossed lovers.
Western romance novels aren’t usually my choice of reading material, but I definitely enjoyed this one, which offered bits of everything from feuding to outlaws to a second chance at love.
The characters, particularly Paisley and Crockett, are well drawn, with ample evidence of the chemistry the lovers share, despite their families’ positions on opposite sides of just about everything.
It’s a fast-reading story about the West that we’ve been conditioned to believe once was. Its characters, particularly the main two, are well enough drawn that you’re unlikely to forget them.
It’s the third in Sourcebooks’ Lonestar Legends series, and I enjoyed it more than enough to look forward to reading not only its predecessors, but also what I hope will be many of this author’s future novels.
The Inn on Mirror Lake
By Debbie Mason
Forever
$8.99, paperback
Even though I’m w-a-a-y past the age of looking for personal romance, it’s still good to read about characters who aren’t, and Elliana MacLeod, the lead female in Debbie Mason’s fourth Highland Falls book, is just the kind of young woman I love meeting on the printed page.
When she learns that her mother wants to sell the family’s inn, Elliana returns to her home town to prevent what she views as a terrible mistake and a betrayal of the family’s heritage.
The author’s presentation of the town of Highland Falls is so enticing that many readers of her book might want to pack up and move there, especially given the town’s having been selected as a candidate for the fictional title of Most Romantic Small Town in America.
Since he’s only a guest at the inn, Nathan’s offer to help with repairs that is guaranteed to win her heart, even though he makes it clear that he’s only interested in friendship.
What’s a well-brought-up girl to do under such circumstances? Ellaina will just have to find the way around his carefully created persona of “friendship, only.”
Great dialog, interest on both sides despite attempts at disguising it, and an author who can provide them combine to make this a book in which pages almost turn themselves.
I may have somehow gotten old, but I still enjoy a well-written romance with a bit of humor as a bonus, and I think most other women will, too.
As I have probably written before, Debbie Mason’s name as author is very nearly a guarantee of that.
