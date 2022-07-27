Please don’t fail to recognize the achievement of the James Webb Space Telescope that the United States and cooperating countries blasted into space to place our eyes 1 1/2 million miles from Earth — a telescope 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope.
Strange, but we’re not seeing the universe in real time because of how many light years that we are peering into space. What we are seeing is light that was emitted millions of years ago from such vast distances that it is just now reaching the JWST. We are looking back in time to near the formation of Earth. Or as scientist say, “We are looking back just short of the Big Bang by which the universe was formed.”
According to the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, JWST will be able to see what the universe looked like around a quarter of a billion years (possibly back to 100 million years) after the Big Bang, when the first stars and galaxies started to form.” To say the least: This is a big deal.
The $10 billion telescope is 46 feet wide and 28 feet in height, and it uses the energy comparable to four microwaves, 2,000 watts. The telescope represents the best of the best of engineering from many disciplines. We should all be in awe of the accomplishments of these scientists. The gorgeous array of instruments were folded up in the nose cone of a rocket and flawlessly unfolded in space.
Notifications on my iPad are set to notify me of new pictures posted by NASA. I, definitely, want to be on the cutting edge of this landmark achievement, especially since God is larger than the universe.
Read this verse of Scripture: “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. He determines the number of the stars, he gives to all of them their names. Great is our Lord, and abundant in power; his understanding is beyond measure” (Psalm 147:3-5, Revised Standard Version, Catholic Edition). Love it!
The more of the universe I see, the more of God there is to praise. I was raised hearing this hymn:
“Could we with ink the ocean fill
“And were the skies of parchment made
“Were every stalk on earth a quill
“And every man a scribe by trade
“To write the love of God above
“Would drain the ocean dry
‘Nor could the scroll contain the whole
“Though stretched from sky to sky
“O love of God, how rich and pure!
“How measureless and strong!
“It shall forevermore endure
“The saints’ and angels’ song” (Authors of “The Love of God” are Bart Millard, Jim Bryson, Mike Scheuchzer, Nathan Cochran, Pete Kipley and Robby Shaffer).
And this sheet music, we all know:
“Oh Lord, my God
“When I, in awesome wonder
“Consider all the worlds Thy hands have made
“I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder
‘Thy power throughout the universe displayed
“Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee
“How great Thou art, how great Thou art
“Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee
“How great Thou art, how great Thou art” (Carl Boberg, author).
Parting kernel of truth: The Bible asks, “If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31, King James Version).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.