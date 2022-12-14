M y son Mark told me what he wanted for Christmas. He told me this because he knows I said I wasn’t buying gifts for “nobody” this year. He wants a four-person hot tub with lights, equipped with the top of the line stereo system. He was lovely and gracious enough to tell me he would be responsible for the foundation. And all that would be around $10,000.
Of course like a good mom I told him I would start searching for just the right one. I would even have one custom made to suit his needs if I couldn’t find just what he wanted. One with lights that dance to the music would be a nice touch, but that may be hard to find.
I also told him to try holding his breath for about 20 minutes. Or find him another mom. He told me if I didn’t get that for him he may never speak to me again. Well, like a good mom, I told him I had really enjoyed our last conversation. In other words Mark, you ain’t getting a flashing light, four seater, music playing hot tub.
I really feel bad about this because I have no idea what he was planning on getting me. He was maybe going to spend more than $10,000 on me. Or maybe not. Oh well, he will cave and call me and even invite me to spend Christmas with Ana, and of course, him. Even if he doesn’t, I know Ana will. She’s one sweet daughter-in-law. Besides sweet daughter Cheryl has invited me to Arizona or Anchorage.
So, Mark I have choices. And she doesn’t want anything. Mark, I hope you feel bad now for threatening me. Oh, he did tell me if I wasn’t going to spend at least $10,000 on him he didn’t want anything. That sure makes it easy. He does at least read my column, so he will soon find out what he isn’t getting. Now the ball is in his court.
n n n
Here are a couple of one, count um’ one pot dinners. Easy to prepare, loved by all the positive comments. And of course these are from Pillsbury. I hope you enjoy them.
One-Pot Creamy Chicken and Roasted Red Pepper Penne
Ingredients:
1 jar (12-ounce) roasted red bell peppers, thoroughly drained
1 cup heavy whipping cream
3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons butter
2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
1-3/4 cups water
2-1/3 cups uncooked penne pasta (8-ounce)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 cups shredded deli rotisserie chicken
1 bag (5-ounce) baby spinach.
Directions: In blender, place roasted peppers, whipping cream and 1/2 cup of the Parmesan cheese. Cover and blend on medium speed until smooth. Set aside.
In 4 to 5 quart Dutch oven, heat butter over medium heat. Add garlic; cook 1 to 2 minutes, stirring frequently, until garlic is tender.
Add water, pasta, salt and pepper; heat to boiling. Simmer uncovered 11 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente and most of liquid is absorbed.
Stir in chicken and roasted peppers mixture. Continue heating 4 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until heated through and sauce starts to thicken. Gradually add spinach, stirring constantly, until starting to wilt. Remove from heat; serve with remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.
Tips: Due to the bulk of the fresh spinach, stirring it in gradually is easiest.
Leftover cooked and shredded chicken breast also works in place of rotisserie chicken.
Comments: Used a full 12 ounce box of penne noodles instead of 8 ounce since I end up throwing away the extra noodles normally. Still turned out phenomenal. Very easy to follow and makes you feel like a chef. Hard to mess it up.
Easy recipe and loved using only one pot. Husband loved it. Might up the heat just a bit next time. Maybe a little cayenne.
n n n
One-Pot Cheesy Chicken, Rice and Broccoli
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces (20-ounce)
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 cup uncooked regular long-grain white rice
2-1/2 cups Progresso chicken broth (from 32-ounce carton)
1 cup chopped red bell pepper (1 large)
2-1/2 cups broccoli florets, cut into bite-size pieces
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (8-ounce)
Directions: In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cool chicken, salt and pepper in oil 4 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until chicken is no longer pink in center.
Add rice and chicken broth; heat to boiling. Cook over medium-high heat 10 to 15 minutes, stirring frequently, until most of the liquid is absorbed.
Add bell pepper, broccoli and 1 cup of the cheese. Cover; reduce heat to medium-low; cook 8 to 10 minutes, or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Remove from heat.
Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Cover; let stand 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Tips: Toss some chopped fresh parsley or sliced green onions with the last bit of cheese to garnish the finished food before serving.
A long-grain white rice or converted white rice is an excellent quick-cooking grain for this skillet dinner, but be sure not to use instant rice; it will love its texture when cooked.
Having all ingredients prepped and ready to go helps make one-skillet dinners a snap to put together. Shortcut your prep by buying a bag of fresh broccoli florets in the produce department or at the salad bar. You can switch things up by using a combo of vegetables your family likes; broccoli plus cauliflower, shredded Brussels sprouts plus cubed butternut squash, or sugar snap green beans.
Comments: one of my favorites, easy and one pot. My latest tweak hit the jackpot. 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder sprinkled on chicken with salt and pepper, 3 cups of broth, 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme added with veggies, extra broccoli. Everyone including my pickiest eater went back for more.
This recipe is sure to please the family. Easy to make and a very satisfying filling meal. Definitely a new member of my dinner line-up.
n n n
The closer it gets to Christmas the better I feel since I made my cheap decision of not getting presents. Stay safe, happy, and laugh your way through all this mess.
