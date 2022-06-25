I had a fun day last Tuesday at noon. I met Danna, Sherry, Patty and the birthday boy, “Father Leo,” at St. Jerome’s for a party, lunch and bingo. Boy, it pains me to think of my good friend Leo as younger than me, but it is what it is, I guess.
Leo was about to tell a story when my phone rang and I ran outside to answer. I usually don’t do that, but it was Cheryl and we were working on some business. But, here is where the story was going when I had to run outside. I hope you are sitting down.
Leo started off the story with, “Did I ever tell y’all about the time I lost my pants in New Orleans?”
Pause.
Of course that’s when I started laughing.
“On Bourbon Street,” he continued.
I really cracked up with that statement. That’s when my phone started ringing and I had to run outside. So, I am going to leave the story right there. When Cheryl heard me laughing I told her what was just said. She said go back in and hear the rest of this story then call me back. But, I didn’t do that, so the story was almost over when I got back in.
I’m telling y’all, nobody can tell a story like Leo. I’m going to leave you guessing, but if you ever run into the good “Father,” maybe you can get him to tell you how it all happened. I’m still laughing.
Leo did tell me we are in for some more Saharan dust. I just know I am going to stay shut in. And I am also going to keep my fingers crossed it doesn’t affect me like this last round did. So be sure to listen to the alerts and don’t go outside if you can help it.
n n n
Let’s keep it cool till this heat decides to ease up some. Here are some good salad recipes for you to make in the meantime.
Molded Cottage Cheese and Grape Salad
Ingredients
2 cups cottage cheese
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon white pepper
1 cup milk
1/3 cup mayonnaise
2 envelopes (2 tablespoons) unflavored gelatin
1/2 cup cold water
2 cups green seedless grapes, divided
1 cup seeded grapes
Commercial salad dressing
Directions
Put cottage cheese through a sieve and mix with the next four ingredients. Soften gelatin in cold water and dissolve over hot water. Stir into cottage cheese mixture. Chill until thickened. Fold in 1 cup of green grapes. Turn into a greased ring mold. Chill until firm. Turn onto a serving plate. Fill center with remaining gapes mixed together. Serve with your favorite salad dressing.
Blueberry Salad
Ingredients
2 (3-ounce) packages blackberry flavored gelatin
2 cups boiling water
1 (15-ounce can) blueberries, drained, liquid reserved
1 (8-1/4 ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained, liquid reserved
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Directions
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add liquid drained from fruit and enough water to make 1 cup. Stir in blueberries and pineapple. Pour into a 2-quart flat pan, cover, and chill until firm.
Combine cream cheese, sugar, sour cream and vanilla; spread over congealed salad. Sprinkle with chopped pecans.
Yield: 10 12 servings.
Carrot-Pineapple Salad
Ingredients
2 (3-ounce) packages lemon-flavored gelatin
2 cups boiling water
1 (19-1/2-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained, liquid reserved
1 cup grated carrots
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
3/4 cup chopped pecans
Directions
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add enough water to pineapple liquid to make 2 cups and stir into gelatin. Refrigerate until partially congealed; stir in pineapple, carrots, cheese, and pecans. Pour into a 2 1/2-quart mold or individual molds. Chill until firm. Yield: 12 servings.
Chicken And Pineapple Salad
Ingredients
1 envelope (1 tablespoon) unflavored gelatin
10 1/2 cups chicken stock, divided
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/2 cup crushed pineapple, drained, liquid reserved
1 1/2 cups cooked, diced chicken
1/2 cup diced celery
salad greens
Directions
Sprinkle gelatin on 1/2 cup of chicken stock to soften; place over low heat and stir until gelatin is dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in remaining chicken stock, salt, lemon juice, and 1/4 cup pineapple liquid. Chill to consistency of unbeaten egg white.
Hope you enjoy these salads — cool to make, cool to eat. Be safe, and stay inside when that Saharan dust hits here. You’ll be glad you did.
