Did you know Father’s Day was founded in Spokane, Washington, at the YMCA in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd, who was born in Arkansas? The first celebration was on June 19, 1910. Her maiden name says it all — she was a SMART woman to be the founder of such an important day.
It’s time to celebrate fathers this month. As someone who lost her father at 16, he still made a huge impact on my life.
It really is true our fathers are the first loves of our lives. Even though I only had 16 years with my dad, he made quite the impression on me. He was outgoing, loving, hardworking and very funny. He had such love for his family and was so good with babies that we called him the baby whisperer.
Even though my husband David never had the chance to meet my father, Jean Francois Domengeaux, he has heard a lot of stories about him. I have no doubt my father would have approved my choice in a husband and would have given David his blessings.
I want to wish my husband a Happy Father’s Day. He is such a good dad to our sons and is the sweetest Pops to our grandson. Our sons, Austin and JT, have learned so much from their dad. He taught them how to work hard for what you want, treat others with respect, put family first and, most importantly, to love Jesus and be grateful for all they have been blessed with.
Thanks, babe. We honor you on this special day. You are so loved.
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 5,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
