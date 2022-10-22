When it comes to the Taylor Whitley Show Up award, character on and off the field is the name of the game, and a Brazoswood High School senior has got that down.
The Show Up and Give a Flip scholarship given by the Taylor Whitley Foundation recognizes nominated students who exemplify fantastic character in their everyday lives. A combination of family, administrators, teachers and students showed up Thursday afternoon to watch senior Riker Blank receive his very own award.
“He is an awesome candidate for the Show Up award, so I’m excited about this one. He’s a good kid and comes from a good family, but that’s irrelevant because he’s great on his own,” founder Shannon Whitley said. “He was a dually nominated student, which just speaks to his character. I think that everybody can attest to Riker in his character, but it just goes to further emphasize what a great kid he is and that everybody notices that.”
Blank was a double nominated recipient, something that doesn’t happen very often. One side of his nomination came from the coaching staff of the varsity football team who recognized his show up character as a team player.
“I was just talking with our coaches about some of our kids and we have multiple kids I think that fit what they’re looking for, but Riker came to mind immediately for all of us,” head football coach Joe Dale Cary said. “Riker is not vocal, he’s not real outspoken but the award is called the Show Up Award and Riker shows up every day ... He’s a yes or no, sir guy. He’s a what can I do to help the team guy, never complains, just shows up and does what he can to help our team be successful.”
The second nomination came from Brazoswood student council adviser Stephanie Jess, who also recognized his admirable character in the classroom setting through his involvement in student council, she hopes Riker’s recognition will push more students to follow his lead.
“Riker is one of the most hardworking kids I know, she said. He plays varsity football and he’s an officer in StuCo. Anything I ask, he’s the first to raise his hand and say, ‘Hey, I can do it.’ Even if his plate is already filled, he always wants to go above and beyond. So that’s just what stimulated that nomination were his willingness to go so far,”
Although his coach and teacher were the ones to nominate him, they are by far not the only ones to see and appreciate the hard work and dedication Blank puts into the different pieces of his life. His family, who helped instill these qualities of his personality, was just as, if not more, excited to see him receive this award.
“I’m so proud of him, I’m glad he’s finally getting noticed. This is a good way to recognize people. There’s just so many different aspects to a student and to recognize that is important,” sister Reagan Blank said. “My parents are both strong people. We grew up in the teaching world and just having them as coaches has really been a different aspect of life and has taught us to always do the right thing and be great as we can be.”
Riker Blank, who believes having an honest character is one of the most important things to have, was humbly surprised to receive the award and will put the money toward attending the college of his choice.
“I think character is just what you need in life,” Blank said. “If you think about it, education goes a long way. But I mean, character goes farther. Character’s just works out for everybody because everybody wants to have somebody with a good character on their team.”
The Show Up award is uniquely different from most other scholarship awards given out due to the fact that academics, extracurriculars, and athletic skill aren’t taken into account when deciding who will receive the award. It is fully based on the character and integrity of the student, creating an environment that pushes people to be better and lead by example.
“We live in a world that kind of minimizes character a little bit these days. We do recognize people for their accomplishments, their talent, whether it’s in athletics or academics or in fine arts — they’re really good at something, they get rewarded for it,” Cary said. “But I think it’s extremely important to recognize kids for some of the intangibles that are not always rewarded, so for leadership and character and integrity and doing things right and hopefully it will motivate some of the kids to follow along.”
For information about the Taylor Whitley Foundation and how to nominate, visit taylorwhitleyshowup.com.
