Shouts of eternal love, birthday blessings and prayers of God’s healing touch to a retired nurse, musician, sweet psalmist and an unstoppable woman of faith on her 80 birthday-Stella Williams Perkins.
The human spirit is resilient because God made it so and gave us the ability to face the uncertainties of tomorrow with unwavering faith. Stella’s life journey is not just about helping her family, but about helping all humankind. She has used her skills to make a positive difference in the lives of others. Stella brings enjoyment, fulfillment and hope to transform lives and relationships and she listens attentively with not just her ears, but with a heart and soul of love.
Our petition before God is that you will continue to snuggle yourself in God’s arms, and when you feel anxious, let Him cradle you, comfort you, and reassure you of His all-sufficient power and love.
“Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth.” 3 John 1:2
Shouts of paramount love and congratulatory blessings to a group of highly esteemed and precious gems infused with Godly aspirations, inspirations and dedication- Brazoria County Citizen of the year--Jerry Gore, finalists-Pat Eddy, Mary Fuchs, Mary Frances Hall, Business Leaders-Drew and Becka Ryder and to all the unsung heroes- Loretha Marshall Edison, Rey Gonzales, Barbara Stubbs, Judy and Dennis James, Donald Davis, Joshua Walters, Debra Mayberry Bess, Schelle and Marie Hicks and Richard Garvey.
You will never know the impact each of you have on our communities and the world. You never know how much someone needed that smile or hug you bestowed upon them or how much your deeds of kindness turned their entire life around. You never hesitated to be kind and you never waited for someone else to be kind first. You have repeatedly shown us that life is about waking up every day and sharing our gifts with the world. You never cease to astonish us with your sacrificial deeds of unceasing love. Each of you are warm-hearted, tender-hearted, and kind-hearted and we find you to be among Brazoria County’s as well as the nation’s most rare and precious gems.
Our supplication is that God will continue to energize you in all your benevolence acts of unconditional love and grant you heaven’s best.
“God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown Him as you have helped His people and continue to help them.” Hebrews 13:6
Shouts of loving affection and birthday well wishes to several beautiful, faithful, and devoted men and women that God has placed among us to illuminate our path and add joy to our lives- Elizabeth Godley, Cornelius Lester, Henry Nelson, Talayeh Bryant, Najet Bryant and Arthur Taylor, Jr.
They are parishioners filled with moral integrity and dignity at the Galilee Baptist Church where Pastor Booker T. Randon is the heralder of sweet tidings of salvation. The Holy Spirit has filled and empowered each of you to serve others as Christ did. By testifying of the love of Jesus, by bringing joy, hope, peace and comfort to others you work tirelessly to build up the body of Christ. The finger of God is certainly at work in each of your lives. Sometimes He points out a specific direction, a specific lesson or a specific word to assist you on your journey but know that He lays His fingers upon you to display His mighty power.
Our plea before God is that each of you will continue to be faithful witnesses for God to proclaim His love for others that you have experienced firsthand.
“May God grant your heart’s desires and make all your plans succeed.” Psalm 20:4
Shouts of endearing love and words of admiral blessings and gratitude to a wonderful visionary leader and the birth mother of Women’s Prayer Brunch In The Garden-Jackie Higgins.High notes of additional appreciation and blessings to Minister Charlotte Knapp, Martha Petteway, Lenette Bell, Chris Jammer, Loquita Watson, Dominique Scott, all volunteers and supporters of the 13th annual “Prayer Brunch In The Garden.”
The captivating theme for the occasion was, “Bloom Where You Are Planted.” The greenest pasture is not somewhere else. It is right at our fingertips. When you bloom where you are planted, you will produce an abundant harvest filled with the fruit of the spirit. Our duty as Christians is to show love to all people and this can only be fulfilled when we allow the triumphant power and presence of God’s Holy Spirit to dwell within our hearts.
We once again extend our prayers and appreciation to Jackie for your incredible zest and zeal in gracing and birthing us with such love envisioned by the Prayer Brunch In The Garden Conferences.
“God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.” 2nd Corinthians 9:8
