I have a secret that will transform your life. It will turn resentment into gratitude, anger into forgiveness, and worry into peace. Interested?
It all boils down to one word — attitude. Now, I know you know that. But I have a hunch that, like me, you may need a reminder sometimes. So let’s pause for a quick “attitude check.” What’s your attitude …
Toward our nation? Are you constantly complaining or working and praying to bring peace and unity to our land? Are you trying to get others to understand you, or do you, like St. Francis, pray, “Grant that I may not so mu ch seek to be understood as to understand.”
At work? Do you get up in morning saying “good morning, Lord” or “Good Lord, it’s morning”?
Toward your family? Do you focus so much on your disagreements that you forget the love that brought you together in the first place?
Toward yourself? Do you tell yourself you’re capable or you can’t do anything right?
God? Do you focus more on God’s judgment or mercy?
Paul says attitude is important. In Colossians 3:12-17, he talks about some attitudes that are appropriate for Christians.
“You must also rid yourselves of these: anger, rage, malice, slander and filthy language from your lips. Do not lie to each other, since you have taken off your old self with its practices and have put on the new self. … Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.
“Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”
First, Paul says, rid yourself of anger, rage, malice, slander, dishonesty. Those attitudes belong to your old way of life. Instead, put on compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, patience, forgiveness, gratitude and love.
I know. You’re thinking, like me, “I can’t do that. You can’t just choose your attitude, can you?”
Personally, I would love to blame outside forces for my attitude. It’s not my fault I’m in a bad mood, irritated and out of sorts. You just have to live with it.
But actually, that’s not true.
Victor Frankl learned that lesson. He was in a concentration camp in World War II and wrote of experiences afterward in book called “Man’s Search for Meaning.”
“We who lived in concentration camps can remember the ones who walked through the huts comforting others … giving away their last piece of bread. They may have been few in number, but they offer sufficient proof that everything can be taken from us but one thing — the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s own attitude in any given set of circumstances — to choose one’s own way.”
That, from a concentration camp! If you can choose attitude there … you can choose your attitude anywhere. Paul agrees. Know where he was when he wrote today’s lesson? In prison in Rome.
So how do we choose our attitudes? Paul says it’s like when you get dressed in the morning. You choose what you will wear that day. In the same way, Paul says, “Put on” … “Clothe yourself” … choose your attitude for the day. Are you going to dress in anger, rage, malice, slander … or compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience? And how?
First, Paul says, “Let word of Christ dwell richly in you.
Imagine how your day might be different if you began with a simple verse like:
“This is the day the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Ps 118:24)
“Whatever is true, honest, just, pure, lovely, of good report, think on these things (Phil 4:8)
“Create in me a clean heart, O God, and put a new and right spirit within me.” (Ps 51:10)
Second, Paul tells us, “Teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts.”
What are your favorite hymn/praise songs? Sing them throughout the day and see how it changes your attitude.
And finally, Paul says, “Whatever you do, in word or deed, do in name of Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”
One of my favorite stories was told by Dr. Jim Moore, who for many years was pastor of St. Luke’s UMC in Houston. He said one day a teenager came to see him. The conversation went like this:
“Mom is driving me crazy. As soon as I walk in, she starts in on me. I know she’s under a lot of pressure, but she’s always griping at me.”
Dr. Moore asked him, “What do you do?”
“I scream back at her. I run to my room, slam the door, and lock it. She bangs on the door and shouts at me, and I shout back. I don’t know what to do. I’ve tried everything!”
“Everything? Have you tried gratitude?”
“What do you mean?”
“Try this: When you get home tonight, before your mom has a chance to say anything, run to her and say, ‘Mom, I’m so thankful for you! I’m glad we’re a family. I know I drive you up the wall sometimes, but I don’t mean to. I love you. I want you to know that.’”
The teenager said, “She’ll think I’m crazy.”
“Try it anyway.”
The next morning the teenager called. He said, “You won’t believe what happened! I did what you said. Mom started crying, and hugged me so tightly. We talked nonstop for three hours. We still have work to do, but now we’re so much closer.”
Do you need a new attitude in your home? Try gratitude.
The choice of which attitude we will take on in a given situation is truly one of the last of our human freedoms. No matter what’s going on around us, we are free to choose our attitude.
Not long ago, a television reporter was interviewing a group of astronauts about the opportunities and dangers of travel in space. He concluded the interview by asking this question: “What do you think is the single most important key to successful space travel?” One of the astronauts gave an interesting response: “The secret of traveling in space is to take your atmosphere with you.”
The same could be said about life. The secret to successfully traveling through life with peace, joy, love and grace … is to take your atmosphere with you. Amen.
