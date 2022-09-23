LAKE JACKSON
The Clarion presents a spooky new program just in time for the start of the Halloween season.
Amy Bruni, a well known paranormal investigator, will be hosting a program Sept. 30 to tell stories about her life and career.
“Amy Bruni is the one of the stars of the Travel Channel series ‘Kindred Spirits,’ and before that, she was on the television show ‘Ghost Hunters’ for a number of years as well, so she’s pretty well known,” Clarion Administrator Vorin Dornan said.
Since starting ghost hunting in 2007, she has visited some of the country’s most haunted locations and learned many things in her work with the paranormal.
“The program she’s presenting is she’s telling about her experiences and then she’ll have some video that she’s collected over the years, too,” Dornan said. “It should be a really fun evening. A great way to kick off October for sure.”
The Bruni show featuring paranormal ghost stories is a type of program not normally seen at the Clarion, which is a main reason it is happening.
“Over the years, I’ve encountered a lot of people in the community that have never been to the Clarion for an event,” Dornan said. “I thought that we can attract a new audience to the Clarion with this event and get some people in the building that may have never been here before, so you kind of expect a different audience than you usually would see.”
Everyone is invited to the family-friendly program, but it is advised to be cautious with younger children because the topic could come off as too frightening.
“There’s not really an age limit on it, but it might be a little scary for really young kids, but it’s up to individuals discretion,” Dornan said. “Junior high and high school students will probably be pretty into it, but there’s nothing about the program that would be necessarily offensive to anyone. It’s just a matter of what your personal slant is on the whole aspect of ghosts.”
The Clarion hopes everyone will come out and enjoy the program, even if they don’t particularly believe in ghosts.
“There’s always somebody that’s not really into the ghost thing, but it doesn’t really matter,” Dornan said. “You don’t have to believe in ghosts or not, it’s just an interesting topic.”
Bruni’s appearance will be at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the performance hall on the Brazosport College campus, 500 College Drive. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and $50 for VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet. They are available for purchase at brazosport.edu or during business hours at the Clarion box office.
