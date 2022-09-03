My 1,600-square-foot, frame house is a repository for more old newspaper and magazine clippings, excerpts taken from various books about the county’s history, and other tidbits of a similar nature than any building should be expected to safeguard.
In addition to six four-drawer file cabinets, this collection includes a wealth of “overflow” articles and clippings housed in small, hand-held boxes and plastic file carriers and in a couple of pasteboard containers, as well as including both label-bearing files and miscellaneous clippings, some of which haven’t seen the light of day in more than a half-dozen years.
This is primarily because, at the present age of 90 years, with a large number of aches and pains that make my wrists and knees hurt, as well as other effects of the general disintegration of my body, I just don’t get as much in the way of filing and straightening done as I once did — or as I desperately need to.
This conglomeration of county history information has been collected since sometime before my 19th birthday, when I first started writing news articles about Brazoria County and its citizens’ past.
When I need to come up with a new column or series of columns about the county’s history, I dig through some of this conglomeration, and that is exactly how I happened onto the typewritten copy of an old newspaper clipping from some unknown paper printed an eon or so ago. It turned out to be one that I deemed worth saving for posterity.
This one bears the headline: “An Historical Relic: First Capital of the Republic of Texas Now Crumbling Away in Brazoria County.”
Most, though far from all of this “stuff” is filed in folders with my own variety of identifications — including the one where I found this story, which is called simply: “Old County Stories.”
This article, which took 10 pages of single-spaced typescript to copy, is written in the rambling, adjective-filled style of newspaper features in years past, which means it offers a vivid look at what was still either in existence or in the memory of the writer at that time.
Whoever that writer was, he or she began, “In a somnolent old town on the west bank of the Brazos, there lives a scholarly old man who knows more, perhaps, of early Texas history than any person now living.
“He is one of the few links between the past and present, one of the few men who took an active part in the stirring events of more than sixty years ago, when Texas battled for freedom and the armed host of Mexico overran the whole region which is now known as south Texas.
“This man is John Adriance. The sleepy old town in which he lives is Columbia, once the commercial center and the capital of Texas, but now as slow and drowsy as a town can be.”
The article continues, noting that after years of having held many positions of honor and importance, the name of Adriance was “indelibly connected with Texas laws and Texas history.” Though he had at that time passed the eighty-year mark of his life, he was described as having been “still bright and keen in intellect as a man of sixty.
Adriance had a large, well-stocked library, with the most-prized of his books being “the ones that dealt with the days of Houston and of Austin, and the noble band of men whose valorous deeds make luminous the story of the Texas republic.”
The article adds that only five names on the roster of veterans of that war actually lived in the theater in which it was fought, listing them as Guy M. Bryan of Quintana and Joel Bryan, Stephen F. Austin’s nephews, who were from Peach Point and Gulf Prairie, respectively; John Sweeney of Chance’s Prairie, where he had settled in 1833; Colonel M.S. Munson of Bailey’s Prairie; and John Adriance.
Of these men, the writer notes, Adriance had lived the longest on the banks of the Brazos River, adding that at the time, “in fact, no man in the state has lived longer in sight of the Brazos...
Noting the “pristine atmosphere to everything about Columbia” at that time, the writer mentions that the ferry crossing the river from the eastern shore was of a stye that was from the past.
“You clamber down the steep banks of the stream and board a barge-like flatboat,” according to this account. “A misstep is likely to land you in the muddy waters of the Brazos. The flatboat is operated as were the ferries of a century ago. From a tree on the western shore to a tree on the eastern shore, a wire rope is strung.
“By means of this rope and the muscular efforts of two brawny Negroes, the flatboat goes from shore to shore. It is a mighty strain upon a team to draw a loaded vehicle ... up the precipitous banks of the river, but long custom has inured man and beast to the method and only the visitor is impressed by the primitiveness of the scene.”
As to buildings in the town, the story points out that some were as much as fifty years in age, and “so old and weather-beaten as to be in striking contrast to what you would expect in a ‘new’ country.”
The writer adds, “I went into one of them — the business place of Underwood & Diggs, and Mr. Underwood informed me his firm had occupied the structure since 1849.”
One of the oldest firms in Texas, it was organized in 1833, under the style of Milburn & Underwood, and, going through the various stages of partnership, such as A. Underwood, Underwood & Copes, Underwood Co., again A. Underwood, next Underwood & Brooks, then A. and J.P. Underwood, it had finally come out as Underwood & Diggs.
Next week: Texas’s first capitol buildings.
