Tis the season. As we draw closer to Christmas Day and towards the end of 2022, it’s always fun to get together with friends and eat, drink and be merry! Well, if you have a friend like Kim Graves whose love language (which I wrote about in my last column) is acts of service and quality time, then you are in for an evening full of fun, food and laughter at her annual Christmas parties.
This year’s theme was Don’t Put Your Tinsel In A Tangle, and there was a prize for whoever dressed in the tackiest Christmas outfit. There was a tie this year and the winners were Tonia Brown and Vickie Rector Durflinger. They are now the reigning Tacky Mrs. Tinsel of Brazoria County.
One of the things Kim loves to do is decorate for the holidays and she goes all out. If you get a chance to drive down Cothran Road in Angleton you will easily find her home lit up and beautifully decorated. Her front windows look like they should be in a magazine with all the amazing holiday decorations and lights.
Another passion of Kim’s is cooking, and baking and she always has a great variety of foods for all to enjoy. When you walk into her lovely home every tabletop, countertop and end table are filled with the most delicious desserts, salads, dips, fruit, bread and so much more, all provided by Kim. You can offer to bring something or help her, but all she wants her friends to do is show up and have a good time. The Grinch showed up thanks to Debbie Selleck and we played a game where so many of us got to come home with a gift.
At the end of the night, you leave with a belly full of delicious food, a happy heart, an evening filled with fun conversations and tons of laughter and the knowledge that Kim is a very talented and generous friend. I have known Kim for over 35 years, we used to be neighbors and the only thing that has changed is her address. She is a blessing to so many people, Merry Christmas Kim and to all a good night!
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 6,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
