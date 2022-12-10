If your hometown is far away, imagine if the government ordered you to quickly return there to take a census and pay a new tax. That happened to everyone in the Roman Empire at the time of Jesus’ birth.
“In those days, Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world … And everyone went to their own town to register.” Luke 2:1&3
This sounds majestic, but it wasn’t. It was oppressive. Joseph and Mary, whom God chose to bring his Son into the world, had no choice but to travel to Bethlehem at the time of Mary’s due date.
“And she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them.” Luke 2:7
There’s so much in this one verse. Before ultrasound and gender reveal parties, she knew her baby was going to be a son. Because the Angel Gabriel told her. But that glorious, angelic announcement gave no hint to how hard this would be.
She wrapped Jesus in cloths. What’s wrong with that? A woman’s mother or aunt would be the one to wrap the newborn. None of them were there. It probably was a Silent Night with just Mary, Joseph and the baby.
She placed Jesus in a manger. What’s wrong with that? A manger is not a miniature pergola to display your nativity set that looks like a rustic barn Chip and Joanna transformed for HGTV. It’s a feeding trough. Jesus was born in a shelter housing animals. And yet this humble circumstance was the setting for the birth of the most exalted figure ever born. Jesus’ lowly beginning is a model for how we should live.
Before there is glory there must be humility.
This is how the kingdom of God operates. The Apostle Peter reminded us, “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.” And James, the half-brother of Jesus, said, “humble yourself before the Lord, and in due time he will exalt you.”
Nothing about Jesus’ birth was glorious. But just outside of town glory was breaking through the heavens.
“And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.’” Luke 2:8-11
Shepherds were just normal folks. The announcement of Jesus’ birth to everyday people showed God is not just with the special or great, but with all people. It also foreshadowed Jesus’ role in life and in death. Jesus said, “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for his sheep.”
The sudden arrival of an angel freaked the shepherds out. In most every Bible story, the arrival of angels terrifies the people they choose to visit. Which is why the first words of most angels recorded in Scripture are, “Do not be afraid.”
After calming the shepherds, the angel said, “I bring you good news that will cause great joy.” We get the word “gospel” from the Greek phrase “Good News.”
The Christmas Story is the Gospel of Joy!
In his announcement the angel gave Jesus three titles:
Savior means he will save his people from their sins.
In Greek culture all kinds of people were called saviors. Jesus gave a much greater meaning to that word.
Messiah means the “Anointed One.”
God promised the Jews a Messiah to save them from their sins. The angel added a third title, Lord, to make sure the shepherds knew who this Anointed One was.
Lord means God.
The angel told the shepherds where they could find Jesus. But before they left, he pushed back the curtains of heaven to reveal one last blast of glory!
“Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.’” Luke 2:13-14 (NIV)
Did you realize Mary and Joseph never saw the angels that night? They learned about them from the shepherds. What a contrast between the shepherds’ encounter with glory and Mary and Joseph’s humble experience. Consider each of their responses to the events of that night.
When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.”
“So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger. When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them.” Luke 2:15-18 (NIV)
The shepherds were the first evangelists, the first Good News tellers. They had no theological training. Probably didn’t quote any of the Old Testament prophecies about Jesus. They just told their story.
If you’re a Christ follower, you’ve met Jesus and He changed you. He’s still changing you for the better as you follow him. Just tell your story.
“Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart.” Luke 2:19
Mary’s response was wonder. Christmas is so meaningful for children because they still know how to wonder. Wonder takes over after you’ve explained all you can explain. Wonder takes over when you encounter the holy.
Wonder is what the shepherds did when they found Jesus “wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”
Wonder is what the Magi did when they encountered the child whose glory and significance matched the unusual star that led them to Bethlehem.
Mary treasured her encounter with the angel who told her she would conceive a son by the Holy Spirit. She remembered the following months spent with her cousin Elizabeth, who was pregnant with John the Baptist. And now she pondered the shepherds’ visit and their encounter with the angels. Wonder!
This Christmas. let wonder overtake you.
Read the Christmas story in Matthew 1 and 2 and Luke 1 and 2.
Consider the virgin birth and don’t wonder if, wonder why, why God chose the miraculous.
Consider Jesus’ humble birth and wonder what it means that he entered the world in poverty instead of majesty.
Consider the shepherds and wonder what it was like to encounter an angel and hear such great news!
Consider the Star the Magi followed to Jesus and wonder why they believed it was so important.
Let wonder carry you into the holy and transcendent. Stay there awhile. Then, let it inspire you to:
Treasure the story like Mary, and
Tell the Good News like the Shepherds.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.