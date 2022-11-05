Yesteryears for Nov. 5, 2022

75 years ago
Preliminary work on the construction of the building which will house Weingarten’s new supermarket in Freeport got under way last week as dirt to fill the lots for the building site and the parking lot was hauled in and leveled. The building will be 125 feet by 140 feet of steel frame and masonry construction with a concrete floor. Located in the 1700 block of West Second Street, it will practically fill the entire block with parking spaces for some 250 automobiles.
H.F. Twombly, owner of the building who is constructing it for lease to J. Weingarten Inc., supermarket operators of Houston, stated that construction will proceed as rapidly as weather conditions and materials will permit. As soon as the building is ready, the Weingarten concern will start the installation of fixtures and inventory stocks.
The building alone will cost approximately $175,000 and the fixtures another $150,000 while the merchandise stocks expected to bring the total value of the new enterprise well above $500,000. It is hoped by both builder and operator that the store will be ready for business in about six months.
When asked as to the type of store the enterprise will be, Irving M. Axelrod, merchandise manager for J. Weingarten Inc., stated that it will be more modern and up-to-date than even their newest store in Houston.
50 years ago
The Angleton High School athletic field house burned Saturday night, completely gutting the inside and destroying almost all of the school’s varsity football uniforms and equipment.
Angleton Police Chief Derwood Kennedy said one of his patrolmen spotted smoke at the building while making routine rounds at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. All units of the Angleton Fire Department were called out and spent an hour putting out the blaze in the brick building.
School officials Monday were unable to give a dollar estimate on the destruction of the building and its contents. School Supt. Jack Simmons said inventory on items that were inside the field house is still being taken and will not be completed for several days.
He did say the building and contents are covered by insurance.
Chief Kennedy and fire department officials said at this time they do not know what caused the fire, but said they had been no apparent forced entry into the building. Therefore, officials are assuming the fire was accidental and was set off by something inside the structure.
15 years ago
CLUTE — It can be amazing to look into students’ eyes in their yearbook pictures from decades ago, Brazosport ISD officials said. What dreams did they have for the future and what kind of impact would they make in their community?
“You never know what’s in store in these students lives,” said Karla Christman, Brazosport ISD’s coordinator of media services.
The pictures of three students — one each from Brazosport, Brazoswood and the old Lanier high schools — show young adults who had big dreams in their eyes.
They went on to achieve those dreams and make dramatic differences in the lives of others, earning the inaugural spots on the Brazosport ISD Wall of Fame.
Dow Chemical Co.’s vice president of Texas Operations Bob Walker and Brazosport College Board of Regents Vice Chairman Carolyn Johnson received their awards at Brazosport High School’s game Friday. Brazosport Regional Health System’s board president, Jim Martin, will be awarded Friday at Brazoswood’s game.
Brazosport ISD Superintendent Joe Ripple and the Brazosport ISD Education Foundation, which promotes the district, created the award this year to honor the community’s heritage and hopefully give students the same opportunity to achieve through scholarships the foundation provides.
The inductees are being recognized for demonstrating a high level of achievement in their field of endeavor and/or who have made significant contributions through achievement, service or leadership, Ripple said.
Plans are to build a wall at Hopper Field where the inductees’ names will be placed to honor them, Christman said.
According to the plans, the wall will sit on brick pavers that can be purchased to help raise scholarship funds for the foundation, she said.
