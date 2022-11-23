SURFSIDE BEACH
If there is wind out along Surfside Beach, there’s a good chance a kite will be flying — not from a thin, polyethylene line on the shoreline, but out in the water, with people on surfboards, catching 20 to 30 feet of air and performing flips.
Jordan Vargas, now 33 years old, began his kiteboarding journey at about the age of 12 and is considered a kiteboarding pioneer and “godfather of kiteboarding in Brazoria County.
Watching a fellow kiteboarding at a local beach, Vargas raced up to his mom, begging to observe more and get a chance to try it out, he said.
Ever since that day, Vargas has been in love with the sport and it is etched into his lifestyle.
“I bought a small setup and started riding on skateboards up and down the concrete boardwalk on North Padre Island,” Vargas said.
A year later, he moved to Surfside.
“I got a bunch of people in the area hooked on the sport, Vargas said. “It was crazy because I was just a kid running around.”
Vargas’ popularity grew and soon he had a group of kiteboarding put together. Joining him was Mark Watts followed by Richie Garza, before his father, Steve Garza, hopped on.
“We just kind of started building our little crew and a little group of friends and next thing you know, it kind of blew up,” Vargas said.
He felt comfortable teaching older people to kiteboard, he said.
“It was really easy to teach them because I had already been teaching kiting for a few years with my friends, so by the time I got to them it was super simple to explain,” Vargas said.
Before Watts was on the boards, he was jumping from the clouds, skydiving for “Skydiving Spaceland”, accumulating 132 total jumps, he said.
Watts and Vargas hit it off and have an even closer bond now that they are related through marriage.
“I met his sister and I ended up marrying her but it’s definitely been a lifelong fun thing to do,” Watts said. “He’s (Vargas) talented, and he just lives for kiteboarding too, so it’s ingrained in our family.”
Watts’ surfboarding days are over, he said. He’s had to put his health ahead of the risks of going back in the water and preventing future injuries.
Before that, he was on the water kiteboarding for 10 years.
“I still have my original board,” Watts said. “I don’t ride it very often, but I’ve got new equipment and I have changed equipment. For me, it didn’t matter if it was cold, all that matters is that the wind was blowing and for me the direction of the wind only.”
Steve Garza used to ride jet skis doing jumps and flips on them. One day, he saw a kid out in the ocean with a kite furiously blowing in the wind. The child was Vargas.
The age gap did not matter, Garza just wanted to know how to kiteboard and Vargas was more than welcome to teach him.
Vargas spent roughly two or three years teaching Watts and Steve Garza until the two reached their full progression and became proficient on the water.
That partnership grew into a new business for Vargas and Steve Garza known as “Bad to the Bow Kiteboarding” in Surfside Beach, which opened 15 years ago.
“It kind of opens your mind up and gives you time to think about things when you are out there,” Steve Garza said. “And you just got the freedom of life around you. You’re just out there just cruising and all your worries just kind of venture off. It’s just total freedom out there.”
A world traveler, Steve Garza only occasionally gets to kiteboard on the shores of Surfside, but when he does go kiteboarding in Brazoria County, he makes sure to call Clint Meador.
Meador’s kiteboarding experience began a little later, around 2012 to 2013, he said. Having seen Steve Garza in action on the water, Meador began researching lessons and kiteboarding gear.
When Meador saw Vargas kiteboard for the first time, he immediately thought, “If he can do it, I can do it.”
He showed his family videos of kiteboarding and his sudden peak of interest. He considered it a sport that would keep him in good shape and his family was in full support, he said.
Meador has grown so much in the sport, he now teaches a few younger kiteboarders tips.
The crew became known as the “Fab Five” and have made a name for kiteboarding in Brazoria County. It’s more than a hobby to them. It has created a family out of five individuals that came from different backgrounds for three things — the water, a board and a kite, they said.
Vargas was in Texas from the age of 10 to 25 years old, before moving to California. Now he traverses between California and Hawaii during the course of a year.
Whether it’s for family reunions or just a quick visit to Brazoria County, Vargas comes back to reconnect with the roots of his experience with kiteboarding.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.