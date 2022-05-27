As the weather warms up, days get longer and summer peeks around the corner, the city is starting weekends off with a variety of music.
Residents can get down while the sun goes down from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays on the Lake Jackson Civic Center through July 8. A concert also is planned for July 4.
“We’ve been putting the concert on for many years. We had to stop the concerts during COVID, but last year was the first year we brought it back,” Mayor Gerald Roznovsky, said. “It’s an open concept and people can bring their lawn chairs and whatever they want.”
The free concerts continue today at the Lake Jackson Civic Center plaza and will feature AM/FM The ’70s Rock Experience, whose song list includes music by Queen, Styx, the Eagles, Kansas and other notable acts from the decade.
Walkin’ the Line, a Johnny Cash tribute band, will perform June 3, followed by Rolling Stones tribute act Satisfaction on June 10 and Lost Shaker of Salt on June 17. After Steel Country stops by June 24, Cole Degges will play from 6 to 9 p.m. July 4 before the annual fireworks show. The Brazosport Big Band wraps up the series July 8.
“The date of July 8 is new, we usually finish it on July 4,” Roznovsky said. “This year we added an additional day because the big jazz band group that plays downtown will play.”
The concerts will primarily be funded by the city’s hotel occupancy tax and half-cent sales tax revenue, Roznovsky, said.
People are asked to bring their lawn chairs and, if they wish, their own refreshments, Lake Jackson Civic Center Manager Mallory Doyle said.
“We will have food trucks out there, but they’re welcome to bring their food,” Doyle said. “It’s fun for the whole family.”
There will be a senior citizen night June 3 with the Johnny Cash tribute band, but everyone is invited no matter how old they are, Doyle said.
“It’s a free event, anybody and everybody can attend,” Doyle said. “People just love the summer concert series and it brings the community together. We look forward to it every year. We are excited to do it every summer because it’s a lot of fun and the community loves it.”
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
