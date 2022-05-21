Editor’s note: This Book Beat is reprinted from the Dec. 8, 2019, edition of The Facts.
Photographing Texas: The Swartz Brothers, 1880-1918
By Richard F. Selcer
Texas A&M University Press
$40, cloth
One of the most famous images in Western history is a photograph of the Wild Bunch outlaw gang, also known as “The Fort Worth Five,” featuring Butch Cassidy, Sundance Kid and three other members of the gang dressed to the nines and posing in front of a studio backdrop.
This picture, taken by John Swartz in his Fort Worth studio in November 1900, helped bring the gang down when distributed around the country by the Pinkerton Agency.
It may be seen today as a prominent marketing image for the Sundance Square development in downtown Fort Worth.
John, David and Charles Swartz, three brothers who moved from Virginia to Fort Worth in the late 19th century, captured not only the famous “Wild Bunch” image, but also a visual record of the people, places and events that chronicles Fort Worth’s fin-de-siecle transformation from a frontier outpost to a bustling metropolis — the ingénue, the dashing young gentleman, the stern husband, the loving wife, the nuclear family, the solid businessman and so on.
Only occasionally does a hint of something different show up: an independent-looking woman, a spoiled child, a roguish male.
In “Photographing Texas: The Swartz Brothers, 1880-1918,” historian and scholar Richard Selcer gathers a collection of some of the Swartz brothers’ most important images from Fort Worth and elsewhere, few of which have ever been assembled in a single repository.
He offers the fruits of exhaustive research into the photographers’ backgrounds, careers, techniques and place in Fort Worth society.
The result is an illuminating and entertaining perspective on frontier photography, Western history and life in Fort Worth at the turn of the 19th to the 20th century.
Richard F. Selcer, a Fort Worth native, is the author of 11 books on Western, Civil War and Fort Worth history, including “Civil War America, 1850-1875 in the Almanacs of American Life Series,” “Legendary Watering Holes: The Saloons That Made Texas Famous” and “A History of Fort Worth in Black and White: 165 Years of African American Life.”
The Essential J. Frank Dobie
Edited by Steven L. Davis
Texas A&M University Press
$28, cloth
Setting out to create a collection of Dobie’s writings that “brings him alive and makes him relevant to current generations of readers,” Steven L. Davis has combed through the works of this renowned Texas author.
He has gathered together in one volume Dobie’s most vital writings. Dobie’s stories and essays here are meticulously edited to “prune away some of the brushy undergrowth” and bring Dobie’s folksy, erudite voice bounding back to life.
The result is “The Essential J. Frank Dobie,” a treasury that introduces new readers to his work — and reminds older ones that Dobie captured priceless social history while producing some of the most fascinating, best-informed writing about Texas.
Dobie bore eloquent witness to the passing of ancient pastoral lifeways and was decades ahead of his time in championing civil rights and protecting the environment.
Davis, a Dobie biographer, has found the stories only the master himself could tell — those enriched by his matchless personal adventures, from Mexico to wartime Europe to the remote outback, where he joined wandering seekers on their quests for lost treasures.
Featuring previously published works as well as writing that has never before appeared in book form, “The Essential J. Frank Dobie” will intrigue, inform, and delight readers: both those who know Dobie’s work as an old acquaintance and those who are meeting him for the first time in these pages.
The book’s sections range from “Coyote Wisdom” to “Open Range Tales,” and from “Europe and Two World Wars” to “Texas Needs Brains.”
Others include “On the Trail with a Storyteller,” “Open Range Tales,” “The Brush Country,” “Wild and Free” and “Life and Literature of the Southwest.”
As Davis concludes, “the spirit of Dobie is as alive as ever. May you be nourished by it.”
A past president of the Texas Institute of Letters, Davis is the literary curator of the Wittliff Collections at Texas State University in San Marcos.
His books include “J. Frank Dobie: A Liberated Mind,” “Texas Literary Outlaws: Six Writers in the Sixties and Beyond” and (as coauthor) “Dallas 1963,” which won the 2014 PEN USA Award for Research Nonfiction.
