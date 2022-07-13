Shouts of love, blessings and appreciation to the Chairpersons of our Juneteenth Celebrations —Thomasine Coleman, Ada Pierce, Mother Opal Lee (Grandmother of Juneteenth) and all the officers, members, volunteers and program participants of our Juneteenth Celebrations held in Brazoria and surrounding counties.
The keynote speaker for the Mim’s Juneteenth Celebration was Educator and Christian Orator Deacon Robbie Band, whose electrifying and encouraging theme was, “Remembering Our Past. Looking To Our Future.” A moving tribute was also presented in memory of several distinguished trailblazers, which included the First Chairperson of Mim’s Juneteenth Celebration (39 years ago)-Mother Fannie Johnson Malone, Samuel Williams, Willie Sanders, Alice Moore, Theresa Jackson, Beatrice Edison and Evelyn Roberts. We are where we are today because we stand on the shoulders of great giants. When we stand on the shoulders of others we have a reciprocal responsibility to live our lives so that others may stand on our shoulders; and to never give up, never give in, to keep the faith, and to keep our eyes on the prize. Each of you are not only blessings to this passing generation but to the coming generation. Your work shall not be forgotten. May God continue to make your faith stronger and stronger, and may He grant you honor and favor as you endeavor to grow in the purposes of God.
“Proclaim liberty throughout the land to all its inhabitants. It shall be a jubilee to you, each of you is to return to your family, property, and to your own clan.” Leviticus 25:10
n n n
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a wonderful octogenarian and woman of faith filled with devotion and purity of heart – Mother Herma Tolbert.
Mother Tolbert is a devout congregant of the Zion Temple AME Church and Pastor Mark Jackson is the anointed shepherd of the house. Your birthday is an extraordinary day because a beautiful person is celebrating the day that God ushered them into the world. You are a gift to us from God and we have leaned upon your kindness time and time again. You cannot imagine just how you have blessed us beyond measure.
Our prayer is that your latter days shall be better than the former, and that God will continue to grant you prosperity, good health and blessings upon blessings.
“The Lord is my strength and my shield, in whom my heart trusts.” Psalm 28:7
n n n
Shouts of love and birthday well wishes to the remarkable business manager of Alwavs Bringzit Production a sweet psalmist of praise and a man after God’s own heart-Jerome Brown.
Jerome is actively and amazingly involved in many facets of ministries at the Greater Mt. Zion Church and Pastor Roland K. Hendricks is the mighty proclaimer of the Gospel story.
His heart is filled with sunshine and his speech is filled with song and cheer. Jerome is genuine in his love for God and for God’s people, and has no reservations to lending a helping hand to anyone in need. He is a man of knowledge and grace and most importantly a man of God whose life has impacted many lives through his labor in the word of God.
Our prayer is that you will continue to flourish like a tree planted by the river and bring forth fruit in due season, for this is your season of celebration!
“Because you are my help, I sing in the shadow of your wings. My soul clings to you; your right hand upholds me.” Psalm 63:7-8
n n n
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to an amazing educator, mentor and Christian who possesses a beautiful smile and great attitude, Rhonda Sandefer.
You have always given freely of your time, your love and your resources, and for that reason you always radiate light in unseen places and soar on eagle’s wings. Rhonda works with passion and purpose to make a difference in so many lives.
When you plant yourself where you are with a passionate desire to make a difference you will grow because your job is to plant yourself each day and be the best you can be and bring out the best in others.
Every day is the beginning of your manifestation of God’s plan for your life, so don’t be surprised when the blessings start coming in because it is going to be an awesome year for you.
Our prayer is that God will continue to grant you blessings and keep you as the apple of His eye.
“May those who love you God rise like the sun in its power.” Judges 5:31
n n n
Shouts of love and birthday blessing to several wonderful, witty and well-thought-of individuals filled with Godly love-Barbara Woodard, Minister Edmond Baker, Nathan Moore, Lenay Johnson, Mason Gaston and K’Mira Britton.
The secret of your lives abounds in your loving personalities because you have the love of Christ in your hearts and your love fills all your being and sweetens your lives. In life we are to lift up others, open our hands to those in need and lend a helping hand to make loads lighter.
Your messages of compassion and comfort, your signs of joy and happiness spring forward to dare you to do greater works for God. May greater doors of blessings be continually opened to each of you and may the greatness of God be cultivated daily in your lives.
“And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.” 2nd Corinthians 9:8
