FREEPORT
The only thing more rewarding than catching a fish is helping a child catch a fish, Roy Edwards said.
“There’s just nothing like seeing a kid catch his first, second, third fish … seeing their eyes light up, watching them bounce up and down,” he said.
Edwards has had many opportunities to witness such excitement. On and off for at least 10 years, he has volunteered as a weigh master for Port Freeport’s annual Take-A-Child Fishing Tournament, which is now in its 20th year.
This year’s tournament will be especially memorable, because it will be the first time Port Freeport will conduct the whole event virtually throughout the entire month of June.
“Things do look a little different this year, but we hope that by offering the tournament virtually that families are able to spend time together having fun and making memories while safely enjoying the outdoors,” Port Freeport Public Affairs Manager Lauren McCormick said.
That was the intention of Pete Reixach, the port’s former executive director who launched the tournament in 2001, McCormick said.
“Pete … had the vision to create a community event in partnership with the Coastal Conservation Association to increase awareness for outdoor family activities,” she said. “The first tournament was held April 21, 2001, inside the Port’s inner harbor.”
That first year saw nearly 500 participants with their families. The following year, safety and security concerns prompted the move to Freeport Municipal Park, which has been the biggest change over the years, Executive Port Director Phyllis Saathoff said.
“The first year we had it, the port wasn’t as large or as busy as it is today,” Saathoff said. “The response was overwhelming that initial year.”
Attendance has stayed strong throughout the tournament’s two decades, McCormick said.
“We are now seeing parents that came as children in the early years of the tournament bringing their families,” she said.
Kevin Burns, San Luis Pass County Park ranger and a tournament weigh master, has seen many children grow up during his 19 years of involvement with the event, he said. One of those was his niece, Mikela Anderson.
“He taught me everything I needed to know about catching a piggy perch of the river bank,” Anderson said. “I thoroughly enjoyed the many years that I attended the tournament, as I have such fond memories.”
Anderson is now a college graduate working as a clinical nurse, and she hopes to bring her future children to the tournament one day, she said.
Because this year’s event is virtual, people are not limited to fishing at Freeport’s park, and they’re not limited to fishing on any one day.
“We can’t come together in one location to fish, so we’re still encouraging families to go out and fish and just record their catches,” Saathoff said.
Online registration at www.portfreeport.com/tacft2020 will stay open throughout the month of June.
“That way if they go fishing that last weekend or last week, they can still register and submit their pictures,” McCormick said.
In order to be entered into a drawing for a top prize or one of 20 participation prizes, participants should submit a photo or short video of themselves with their catch. Multiple photos can be uploaded to the online gallery, but participants will be entered into the drawing just once.
The drawing will be done via Facebook Live at noon July 1, a news release from the port states.
In lieu of an entry fee, which is normally a canned good, 10 canned goods will be donated to the Brazoria County Dream Center on behalf of each participant.
“A big part of the tournament is the ability to give back to the community, and teaching kids that it’s important to give back,” McCormick said. “We wanted to be able to keep that aspect of the tournament in place, and since we can’t collect the canned goods, the Port is going to take care of that donation through our sponsorship dollars.”
While it’s unfortunate the tournament can’t be held in the traditional manner, Port Freeport is glad to have found a way for it to continue, officials said.
“The original vision is to bring our community together while increasing awareness for outdoor family activities is still being achieved,” Saathoff said. “We wish all the participants the best and hope they catch lots of fish.”
