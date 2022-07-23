‘We are only beginning to see and understand this creation that we’ve gotten to live in. It’s astonishing, and, in my view, it testifies to the majesty of the Almighty.”
I’m quoting Jim Bridenstine, the 13th administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He recently spoke on national newscasts. The quote here represents his delight over the James Webb Space Telescope.
The photos being sent back are clearer than those of the Hubble telescope. NASA folks are doing cartwheels because they are so excited and happy. They are discovering new galaxies.
Bridenstine’s quote and the Bible are in sync: “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork” (Psalm 19:1, King James Version).
Yours truly wrote this in this space: “As we build more powerful telescopes, we’ll discover that there is more to see beyond that which we can see. As we build more powerful microscopes, we’ll discover that there is more to see beyond that which we can see. God’s creation is limitless.”
My quote is now confirmed by the Webb Telescope. You’ll see what I mean if you search the Internet for images being sent back to Earth.
The scope is one million miles from us, and the project cost 10 billion dollars.
A psalmist wrote in Psalm 8:1, 3-9, KJV, “O Lord, our Lord, how excellent is thy name in all the earth! who hast set thy glory above the heavens…
“When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers—the moon and the stars, which thou hast ordained—what is man, that thou art mindful of him? And the son of man, that thou visitest him?
“For thou hast made him a little lower than the angels, and hast crowned him with glory and honor.
“Thou madest him to have dominion over the works of thy hands; thou hast put all things under his feet: all sheep and oxen, yea, and the beasts of the field, the fowl of the air, and the fish of the sea, and whatsoever passeth through the paths of the seas.
“O Lord our Lord, how excellent is thy name in all the earth!”
My personal default is to turn toward God and never turn away from God due to personal, national or world tragedies. I’ve told many a person in counseling, “Always turn toward Christ; never turn away.”
This week, in fact, I told a teenage boy whose grandmother died, “Christ wasn’t there killing your grandmother; he was there receiving your grandmother.” Those words and that concept seemed to minister to him.
He said, “I was mad at God for a long time, but then I returned to church and my faith in God was re-established.”
Good for his church!
The deciding factor is the focus of one’s heart.
If he or she is atheist, he or she might say, “The Webb telescope is out there, and there is no sign of God.”
If he or she is a believer, then he or she would agree with Jim Bridenstine.
A man who was boisterous over drinks said this: “I’ve traveled far and wide, and I’ve never seen evidence of God!”
A 10-year-old boy was listening, and he confronted him this way, “Mister, have you ever been dead, yet?”
A tombstone at a cemetery has this engraving, “As you are, once was I. As I am, ye shall be.” Turns out, the lad was perceptive.
I’ve always said, “If I’m wrong, I’m no worse off than an atheist. However, if an atheist is wrong, he or she is in deep, eternal trouble.”
My interest in NASA stems from having had the privilege of working there when I was 18. I had the humble job of a laborer and truck driver. My position, though, took me throughout the sight. Our company’s main job was in Building 32, the control center for space shots. Once a spacecraft was in orbit, sent up from Cape Canaveral in Florida, it was controlled from where we were in Houston.
I took my sons to Florida, and we got to see a rocket launch. Remarkable!
I truly hope that my readers will see God affirmed by the Webb Telescope’s unprecedented pictures. As Jesus told Thomas, “Be not faithless, but believing.”
Parting kernel of truth: My mother, bless her soul, always said this: “Believe and receive; doubt and do without.” (Now for some ice cream. Today is National Vanilla Ice Cream Day. Yum!)
