Yesteryears for July 23, 2022

75 years ago
Marking the initial shipment of coal from Freeport harbor and using for the first time sulphur loading facilities recently leased from the Freeport Sulphur company, the Freeport Doc Company Tuesday was placing about 8500 tons of the fuel on the SS John S. Pillsbury of the Lykes Bros. Steamship Company for export to France. A.A. Gustafson, general manager of the dock company stated.
The ship cleared port at around 9 o’clock this morning for France.
This is a beginning of scheduled shipments of coal to France, Italy, Belgium, Sweden, Ireland and some South American countries.
The coal is being brought to Freeport by rail from mines in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas.
50 years ago
A meeting to discuss two routes to Houston-the South Freeway, which appears to be years away, and the alternative of widening Highway 35 will be held tonight at 7:30 at the commissioners court room in Angleton.
Open to the public this is an open meeting of the Brazoria County Transportation Planning Committee and the transportation groups of the Angleton and Brazosport Chambers of Commerce.
A new survey of traffic volume and accident rates on our county’s north-south roads has been prepared by the Texas Highway Department for this meeting.
The final freeway project calls for two lanes in the Brazoria County area. It will cost $23.5 million. The money isn’t available, and if it were, the project would take 10 years to complete.
Widening Highway 35 to four lanes for the remaining distance to Houston’s south loop would cost $3 million if the money were available; the job could be completed in two years.
15 years ago
ANGLETON — Residents no longer will hear the blowing of horns as trains speed through town.
City Council voted this week to create a citywide railroad “quiet zone,” making Angleton the only city in Brazoria County with a quiet zone from end to end, City Engineer Herb Smith said.
A quiet zone is a series of steps taken by a city that makes railroad crossings safer for citizens, such as crossing arms on both sides of the railroad track, a supplementary safety measure and a constant monitoring system, Smith said.
Mayor J. Patrick Henry said construction on the project will begin this year and cost about $80,000 to $100,000.
That is a big difference from the estimated $500,000 to $1 million cost the city expected.
Railroad company Union Pacific agreed to pay for the Highway 288-B crossing completely, saving the city about $150,000 to $200,000, Smith said.
“Assisting the community is very important to Union Pacific,” Union Pacific director of media information James Barnes said. “It’s very important we have the right safety devices available to keep the community safe.”
The city already had constant monitoring systems at all crossings, lowering project costs even more, Smith said.
In other business, City Council set its next budget workshop for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 121 S. Velasco St. Henry said council members will study the special fund, which is water and sewer revenue, and a portion of the general fund.
Henry said the water and sewer revenue has been down this year, with the city losing about $30,000 to $40,000 over the summer months.
“I guess with all the rain we’ve been having, people just aren’t watering their lawns quite as much,” Henry said.
