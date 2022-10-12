Does this ever happen to you, or am I the only one. I woke up this morning feeling like I would just like to turn over and sleep through the whole day, but no I can’t. So I drag myself out of bed after being greeted by Bentley who needs his morning play time of, keep away with his skunk. Now when he tires of that he wants me to make him his “supper.” Then I make my coffee go settle down on the sofa to check my email. One email starts off with, “Get out the Kleenex.” I don’t think so, so I delete that one. Then I get sent some “funny” stuff that talks about just what we all want to be reminded of every day. Examples: In the twilight of your years. The fourth quarter of life. Turn out the lights, the parties almost over. Yeah, all of those will sure cheer me up. When I turn on the TV to Fox News I’m reminded of the devastation in Florida and quickly snap out of it. Then I come in the office to write you this “WONDERFUL COLUMN,” and see that I have this email from a long lost good friend. Now, I am cheered up. So, now that I am in a good mood let’s get with the program and remember all the good things. I am going to enclose a picture that I don’t know will get printed or not, but talk about good times, this picture did it for me.
n n n
Hello Gin, OK you made me feel bad because I haven’t sent you any new recipes. This is one recipe that I now call my “wonder” recipe, because I wonder what other way I can serve the leftovers. Here is the original recipe…it is so good just by itself, but since it makes a 9-by-12 pan two people can eat on it for a long time:
One Pot Mexican Rice Casserole
Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef
1 small onion, diced
salt and pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons taco seasoning
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup long grain white rice
1-1/2 cups beef broth
15 ounce can whole kernel corn, drained
8 ounces tomato sauce
1/2 cup of your favorite salsa
1 cup shredded cheese, Mexican blend
Directions:
Cook the ground beef and onion together with salt and pepper to taste in a large skillet over medium high heat until beef is no longer pink. Drain grease of necessary.
Return the pan to the stove and sprinkle the beef with the garlic powder and taco seasoning.
Stir in the rice, broth, corn, tomato sauce, and salsa.
Bring mixture to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 18 to 20 minutes until rice is tender. Top with cheese and return the lid to the pan for two to three minutes until cheese is melted.
This is so flavorful we will be making this one again and again.
The flavors reminded me of the way El Toro’s food tasted in the 70s. That is how you eat it on day one.
On day two, I made open-faced stuffed poblano peppers. Roast the peppers over an open flame, peel, remove the seeds. Stuff with casserole, top with cheese. Bake in preheated about 350-degrees oven until stuffing is hot and cheese is bubbly.
On day three: Since I had extra peppers, I stuffed them, and then topped them with over easy eggs.
On day four: I added chicken broth to 2 servings of casserole and heated it in the microwave for a really delicious soup.
On day five: We made street tacos with the small tortillas and some street taco sauce. Yummy and quick.
On day six: We had Long John Silver’s fried fish and on day 7 we had Popeye’s fried chicken.
n n n
I’m attaching a photo of us at a golf tournament ten years ago. I still look the same and I’m sure you do, too. You’re long lost golfing friend, Fay.
Fay, it’s about damn time I heard from you. Your ears must have been burning because a friend ask about you and Vernon the other day. She was asking me if I had heard from you lately. (Which I answered, NO.) She was saying what a hoot you were. I told her she didn’t even know. You and I together ten years was a dangerous situation. And, it’s a wonder we aren’t incarcerated in some funny farm somewhere. Love the picture. And, I haven’t changed either…funny how that happens.
I love all the variations you made from this one recipe. Number six and seven are a hoot. You are one talented lady…
n n n
If you are like a lot of us and get a little lank in the afternoon, here are some snacks you can much on from our good friends at Pillsbury.
Autumn Snack Mix
Ingredients:
3 cups Apple Cinnamon Cheerios cereal
1 cup “Berry Berry” Kix cereal
1 cup honey-roasted or roasted salted soy nuts
1 cup yogurt-covered raisins
Directions:
In medium bowl, combine all ingredients; toss to mix.
Happy Trails Mix
Ingredients:
1 cup Chex Mix snack mix (any flavor)
1/2 cup frosted animal cookies
1/4 cup candy-coated chocolate-covered peanut candies
1/4 cup raisins
Flat-bottom ice cream cones, if desired
Directions:
In 1-quart resealable food-storage plastic bag, combine all ingredients; shake to mix.
Tips: Use sweetened dried cranberries instead of raisins for more color. This is a fun mixture to serve as a sleepover snack or while watching a favorite video with the family. Make eating it extra fun by serving the mix in ice cream cones.
The Big Game Chex Mix
Ingredients:
3 cups Corn Chex cereal
3 cups Rice Chex cereal
3 cups Wheat Chex cereal
2 cups honey mustard flavor small pretzel twists
pieces or nuggets
1 cup smoked almonds
1/4 cup butter or margarine
2 tablespoons yellow mustard or hot and spicy mustard
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
Directions:
In large microwavable bowl, mix cereals, pretzels and almonds.
In microwavable measuring cup, microwave butter, mustard, honey and seasoned salt uncovered on High 1 to 2 minutes or until butter is melted and mixture is hot; stir.
Pour over cereal mixture, stirring until evenly coated. Microwave uncovered on High five to six minutes, stirring every 2 minutes, until mixture begins to brown. Spread on waxed paper or foil to cool. Store in airtight container.
Tips: Use your favorite combination of Chex cereals, just make sure to use a total of 9 cups.
Oven directions: Heat oven to 250-degrees. In ungreased large roasting pan, mix cereals, pretzels and almonds. In 1-quart saucepan, heat butter, mustard, honey and seasoned salt over medium heat, stirring frequently, until butter is melted and mixture is hot. Pour over cereal.
That’s it folks. Laugh, be kind to one another, and stay safe!
