Today we address the topic of being, “Put In Your Place.” Discovering how God has placed every believer in their place. To “put someone in their place” generally carries a negative connotation, meaning to let someone know that they are less important than they thought. Today, I want to remind each of us that God has put us all in our place, not in a negative way but in a positive way for our own good.
In the book of Ephesians Paul writes. “3 All of us also lived among them at one time, gratifying the cravings of our flesh and following its desires and thoughts. Like the rest, we were by nature deserving of wrath.
“4 But because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, 5 made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressions- it is by grace you have been saved.
“6 And God raised us up with Christ and seated us with him in the heavenly realms in Christ Jesus, 7 in order that in the coming ages he might show the incomparable riches of his grace, expressed in his kindness to us in Christ Jesus” Ephesians 2:3-7.
Getting a better understanding of this makes us more aware of how the operation of God works daily in our lives. There are some things we are unaware of, and some things must be taken in faith as we grow and gain a clearer understanding of them. Our positioning of where we are seated in Christ is a present- day reality.
I believe this spiritual reality for the New Testament believer is important. First it addresses our true spiritual identity and position in Christ, and second, it brings clarity regarding the invisible things and the operation of heavenly things. We need to have a clearer understanding and awareness of this spiritual reality in our daily life.
Understanding this union with and in Jesus is an eternal union. In this union, Christ’s obedience is accounted to believers. Where He sits, we sit. His victory is our victory. His elevation is our elevation.
Look in Romans 6:1-4 “1 What shall we say, then? Shall we go on sinning so that grace may increase? 2 By no means! We are those who have died to sin; how can we live in it any longer? 3 Or don’t you know that all of us who were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death? 4 We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.”
Paul wants the church to see itself in this way. He wants everyone to know how inseparable their connection to Jesus truly is.
Our spiritual union explains the mystery of being seated with the Lord in heavenly places, while we yet live on earth.
Wherever you are, Christ is with you. He is in you. Jesus didn’t just ask us to put faith in His promise to be one with us.
He sent The Holy Spirit to live in us. Jesus’ Spirit dwells in you as His commitment to never leave you or forsake you. You are in Him, and He is in you. Our lives are joined with Him, no matter how we feel, whether you are behaving good or bad. Where Christ is, you are. Where you are, Christ is.
Our positioning of where we are seated in Christ is a present-day reality. An understanding of this opens to us how the operation of God works daily in our lives.
There are things with which we are more familiar. And then there are truths we still grow in and gain a deeper understanding of. So, as we continue to grow and discover spiritual truths they must be taken in faith as we grow and gain a clearer understanding of them.
I believe this is an area we must continue to discover is our union in Christ, and regarding the invisible things and the operation of heavenly things.
This means we must go beyond the great fact that Jesus is alive. We should know something more than that on the third day, He was raised. We need to know God’s operation before we can believe it because we can’t have faith in something if we don’t know it.
1 Corinthians 2:6-8,
“6 We do, however, speak a message of wisdom among the mature, but not the wisdom of this age or of the rulers of this age, who are coming to nothing. 7 No, we declare God’s wisdom, a mystery that has been hidden and that God destined for our glory before time began. 8 None of the rulers of this age understood it, for if they had, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.”
Paul tells us that God in this operation was up to something that was completely hidden from the devil, the demons and powers, and even from the natural eyesight of men who thought they were in control of things.
Paul says they had no idea of what God was actually doing. For had they known, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.
Paul made this point about having faith in the operation of God, and how things happen according to the working God.
Colossians 2: “12 Buried with him in baptism, wherein also ye are risen with him through the faith of the operation of God, who hath raised him from the dead”. (KJV)
Romans 6: “4 We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.”
We must see that the believer has an opportunity to participate in God’s operations. There are different operations (normal operations, special operations, covert operations) constantly ongoing.
Living this new life in God requires faith in His unrealized and unseen plan.
Through our elevation by God, our spiritual position in Christ Jesus gives us the ability to see from a new perspective.
This enables believers to gain a new mindset and a different mentality in which we can live in the newness of life in Christ Jesus. We live this new life understanding the operational plan of God, which is at work in our midst and on our behalf.
Fresh Perspective on how God operates... God wants the believer to understand how He operates.
1. Normal operations ~ God uses our words, the releasing of our faith, our understanding of the gospel, wisdom, and revelations, through the believer’s life (personal), and through the body of Christ (church).
2. Special operations ~ God uses miracles, signs and wonders, dreams and visions.
3. Covert operations ~ God uses the ministry of angelic beings.
Sometimes God commissions angels to provide an answer to prayer. Hebrews 1:14 “Are not all angels ministering spirits sent to serve those who will inherit salvation?” (NIV) Here angels are described as “ministering spirits sent out to serve for the sake of those who are to inherit salvation.”
In the Greek language, the word for “ministering” is referring to serving others. This verse references angels serving those who “inherit salvation,” meaning believers in Jesus Christ as Lord.
God uses angels to bring freedom to believers (We see this when Peter was locked up in prison.)
Acts 12: “5 So Peter was kept in prison, but the church was earnestly praying to God for him 6 The night before Herod was to bring him to trial, Peter was sleeping between two soldiers, bound with two chains, and sentries stood guard at the entrance. 7 Suddenly an angel of the Lord appeared and a light shone in the cell. He struck Peter on the side and woke him up. ‘Quick, get up!’ he said, and the chains fell off Peters wrists. 8 Then the angel said to him, ‘Put on your clothes and sandals.’ And Peter did so. ‘Wrap your cloak around you and follow me,’ the angel told him. 9 Peter followed him out of the prison, but he had no idea that what the angel was doing was really happening; he thought he was seeing a vision.”
God uses angels to bring encouragement to believers (Jesus and Paul received encouragement)
Acts 27: “22 But now I urge you to keep up your courage, because not one of you will be lost; only the ship will be destroyed. 23 Last night an angel of the God to whom I belong and whom I serve stood beside me 24 and said, Do not be afraid, Paul. You must stand trial before Caesar; and God has graciously given you the lives of all who sail with you. ‘25 So keep up your courage, men, for I have faith in God that it will happen just as he told me. 26 Nevertheless, we must run aground on some island.”
Matthew 4:11 “Then the devil went away, and angels came and took care of Jesus. (NLT)”
Luke 22: “43 An angel from heaven appeared to Him and strengthened Him.”
God uses angels to bring protection for the believer (examples of protection)
Psalm 91:11 “For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways; they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.”
Daniel 6:22 “My God sent his angel, and he shut the mouths of the lions. They have not hurt me, because I was found innocent in his sight. Nor have I ever done any wrong before you, Your Majesty.”
Let’s restate this again, “Our perspective is often shaped based on what we see.” And, the ability to see clearer enables the believer to conceive what the LORD is doing and capable of doing! It is good that we understand the different aspects of God and how He has provided for every aspect of our lives.
In the story of Elisha, he and his servant were faced with seemingly overwhelming circumstances.
Two men facing the same thing, the difference in the story was their individual perspectives of their situation. One only saw things from a natural perspective, and the other saw things from a purely spiritual perspective.
2 Kings 6: “17 And Elisha prayed, Open his eyes, Lord, so that he may see. “ Then the Lord opened the servant’s eyes, and he looked and saw the hills full of horses and chariots of fire all around Elisha. 18 As the enemy came down toward him, Elisha prayed to the Lord, Strike this army with blindness.”
So he struck them with blindness, as Elisha had asked. “19 Elisha told them, ‘This is not the road and this is not the city. Follow me, and I will lead you to the man you are looking for.’ And he led them to Samaria. 20 After they entered the city, Elisha said, ‘Lord, open the eyes of these men so they can see.’ Then the Lord opened their eyes and they looked, and there they were, inside Samaria.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.