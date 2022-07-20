ANGLETON
A lesson learned from the pandemic is that community is a precious commodity. One local cafe has opened its doors to provide fellowship and a place of rest for all those seeking that divine human connection in their lives.
Live Oak Cafe at 1713 N. Tinsely St. in Angleton is a nonprofit business dreamed up by Father Khoi Le of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
“He told us that when he was in college that he loved to go to coffee shops and he would see the community come together,” staff member Annette Treviño said. “People hang out for hours there over coffee and tea. And so after that, we met last summer and he kind of wanted to move it over to this space and told us his vision. We got a group of volunteers together and we started getting down to it.”
The cafe was originally open to the church youth as a place to come together to play games and visit, get free Wi-Fi and do homework once a week. Le would provide coffee from his personal collection, but he wanted to open the concept up to the entire community especially after the effects COVID had on social interactions, his staff said.
“Father Khoi really wanted this to be more than just for the parish. He wanted it to be for the entire community of Angleton and beyond,” staff member Michael Damian said. “So that’s why we wanted to expand the hours from 7 to 7, and we’re open to the public and we want to invite basically everybody.”
The name Live Oak Cafe comes from one of Le’s favorite Bible verses, Genesis 18:1-5, in which Abraham finds rest under live oak trees. In fact, the pastor had a hand in all aspects of the of the concept, including the logo, which includes a trinity sign in the design of a tree and the layout of the cafe.
“I think the design was mostly his ideas. We all helped out on Pinterest and finding kind of like the colors and stuff,” staff member Adrianna Sustaita said. “Everything here was made or donated by volunteers of the parish just to make his vision come to life.”
The cafe is nonprofit and run completely by volunteers. There is a core staff of three people, 10 trained baristas, and countless other volunteers who help cover the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. shifts Monday through Saturday. The cafe is open to parishioners Sunday mornings, but they won’t turn anyone away, Treviño said.
“We really just believe in his vision and his idea and want to support that and so we’ve all volunteered our time,” Damian said. “Everybody that works here, it’s all volunteer base. Nobody here is employed. So we all volunteer our time because we believe in what he wants us to do and bringing the community together.”
The cafe opened its doors to the public June 13 after finding a fair trade coffee supplier in Katz coffee from Houston. The response has been great so far, Treviño said.
“It’s been receptive. When we opened to the parish in this location, in this room, we started with donations only. Even when we were getting Katz supplies. It was all just donations only,” Sustaita said. “We just recently in June last month started with the pricing, and even our pricing, we’ve made it very low. We’re not paying anybody to work here, so all of our proceeds are going back to the church.”
The cafe hosts an open mic night the first Saturday of every month beginning around 6:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come play family-friendly music or share poetry or stories.
“A big part of Catholicism, and Christianity itself is just not so much as focusing on the religion but the community and serving the community,” Damian said. “And so for us, it doesn’t matter if it’s Catholic-based or Christian-based, we had poetry and short stories and songs that were secular in nature and so everybody’s welcome.”
The next step for the cafe will be to bring in baked goods and sandwiches, but for now they are keeping the menu simple, Sustaita said.
The goal of the cafe, which the church labels as an outreach social ministry, is to be self-sustaining with the money it brings in along with helping fund future church projects and mission trips, Treviño said.
