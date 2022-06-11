The “lazy, hazy, crazy days” are here! I date myself by saying I can remember this song and the wondrous days that come with summertime — vacations, water fun, baseball, cookouts and — probably best of all for me — no school.
I remember nostalgically sitting in the midday shade of a giant oak tree at my grandparents’ house in the Hill Country. All was quiet, with my brother and sister occupied elsewhere, until I sat still enough to notice all the interesting sounds surrounding me — bugs and birds and wind in the leaves. I discovered what my fourth-grade teacher told me, that if I watched carefully enough I could see the clouds move.
Apparently, I’m not the only one to revel in the joys of summertime, as many have written about what French philosopher Albert Camus calls “invincible” summer. In “The Great Gatsby,” F. Scott Fitzgerald muses, “with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.”
Summertime allows us the time and space to wonder — to listen and observe, to reflect and remember. “When I consider your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars you have set in their courses, what are mere mortals that you should be mindful of them, human beings that you should care for them?” Psalm 8 helps us experience and name this beautiful mystery that we encounter as creatures of a loving God.
We need this sense of “wonder” in our lives. We face violent threats and broken relationships, an approaching storm season and a resurgent virus. We struggle to stay ahead with a shaky economy. We encounter a multitude of personal crises.
Only with a grounding in this sense of awe, in something far greater than any one of us or of all us, can we move beyond our human arrogance to a truly deep and enduring relationship with our creator and with others around us.
Again, from Psalm 8:
When I consider your heavens, the work of your fingers,
the moon and the stars you have set in their courses,
what are mere mortals that you should be mindful of them,
human beings that you should care for them?
Yet you have made them little less than divine;
with glory and honor you crown them.
You have made them rule over the works of your hands;
you have put all things under their feet:
all flocks and cattle,
even the wild beasts of the field,
the birds of the air, the fish of the sea,
and whatever passes along the paths of the sea.
O Lord our Lord,
how majestic is your name in all the earth!
Roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer.
You’ll wish that summer could always be here.
Amen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.