I hope everyone remembered that last Monday was D-Day. Seems the president didn’t remember it until the day was almost over. In France, it was already the June 7 when he acknowledged it. How in the world could you not acknowledge that memorable day at 8:30 in the morning instead of 8:30 at night? That was the landing and the invasion of Normandy in 1944.
I look at the newsreels from that day and think in my wildest dreams, how in the world did those brave men do what they did that day? That generation is known as the most patriotic ever.
There are not many of them left now, so please let’s don’t ever forget that day. It should be a national holiday, in my opinion. You gotta know President’s Day the mail doesn’t get delivered. How important is that day compared to Omaha beach? It pales in comparison. What a shame.
Well, you will be happy to know I am almost back to normal! Or normal for me anyway. I have been sick. And no, I don’t think it was COVID. If a head cold and a voice that sounds like it came from deep somewhere is COVID, then I had it.
My doctor and I have our reasons for me not getting the shot, but nonetheless the fact remains I didn’t get the shot. I just held the sofa down with Bentley’s help for four days, and now am ready to bounce back and hold the sofa down without feeling bad.
Here some good ideas for easy company dishes from Pillsbury for you to make for your family or when you have company. They are called “No-Stress to make this weekend.” Love anything that is no- stress.
Berry-Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread
Ingredients
2 cans (17.5 ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls with Original Icing (5 count)
5 tablespoons sugar
1-1/4 cups fresh mixed berries (raspberries, blueberries, blackberries)
1/3 cup butter, melted
1 ounce (from 8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
extra berries for topping, if desired
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease 12-cup fluted tube cake pan with shortening or cooking spray.
Set aside icing from cinnamon rolls. Separate each can of dough into five rolls; cut into quarters, and place half of the dough pieces into large bow. Add 2 tablespoons of the sugar; toss to coat well. Place in pan. Toss remaining dough pieces and 2 tablespoons sugar to coat well; set aside.
Place berries in small bowl; add remaining 1 tablespoon sugar to berries, and toss to coat. Sprinkle berries in pan; top with remaining dough pieces. Sprinkle any remaining sugar on top of dough in pan. Pour melted butter over top.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until deep golden brown on top. Cook 10 minutes; run knife around edge of pan to loosen. Place heatproof serving plate over pan and turn over, tapping pan several times. Remove pan; cool 10 minutes.
In small bowl, mix reserved icing, cream cheese and almond extract. Drizzle some of the icing over top of bread, allowing some to drizzle down sides. Top with additional berries. Pull apart to serve; serve warm with remaining icing.
Tips: Spraying the pan generously with cooking spray will help avoid and sticking issues.
Instead of mixed berries, use your favorite type of berry in this recipe.
Store any leftover monkey bread loosely covered in the refrigerator.
Ham and Cheese Omelet Bake
Ingredients
1 (10-ounce) box frozen broccoli & cheese flavored sauce
1 can (1-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers Original Biscuits (5 count)
10 eggs
1-1/2 cups milk
1 teaspoon dry ground mustard
salt and pepper, if desired
2 cups diced cooked ham
1/3 cup chopped ham
1/3 cup chopped onion
4 ounces (1 cup) shredded cheddar cheese
4 ounces (1 cup) shredded Swiss cheese
1 (4.5-ounce) jar sliced mushrooms, drained
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut small slit in center of broccoli and cheese sauce pouch. Microwave on high for 3 to 4 minutes, rotating pouch one-quarter turn once halfway through microwaving. Set aside to cool slightly.
Meanwhile, spray bottom only of 13-by-9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Separate dough into five biscuits. Cut each biscuit into eight pieces; arrange evenly in sprayed dish.
In large bowl, beat eggs, milk, mustard, salt and pepper with wire whisk until well blended. Stir in ham, onion, both cheeses, mushrooms and cooked broccoli and cheese sauce. Pour mixture over biscuit pieces in dish. Press down with back of spoon, making sure all biscuit pieces are covered with egg mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees 40 to 50 minutes or until edges are deep golden brown and center is set. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Cut into squares.
Comments: Love this recipe, great for brunch, family and friends enjoy this bake year round, 5 stars every time!
This recipe caught my eye, so I’m printing it. It is from the cookbook “So Good … Make You Slap Your Mama!” by my good friend, Marlyn Monette. It has nothing to do with brunch, but if you love sweet potatoes as much as I do, you are gonna love it.
Sarah’s Glazed Yams
Ingredients
4 large sweet potatoes
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
dash nutmeg
2 tablespoons flour
1/2 stick margarine, melted
1/4 cup water
Directions
Combine sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and flour. Add melted margarine and water and blend well. Place in saucepan and bring to a boil. Peel sweet potatoes and cut lengthwise, like French fries. Pour mixture over cut sweet potatoes that have been placed in 13-by-9-by-2-inch casserole dish. Bake uncovered in a preheated 375-degree oven for 30 to 40 minutes, until yams are tender. The potatoes will have a glaze appearance. Easy and delicious!
Since I have been sick, I need to go rest for the rest of the day. I have to clean one unkempt house tomorrow. Lucky me!
