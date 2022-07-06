Dianne Dannhaus 40th anniversary

Cheers to 14,600 days together! It is hard to believe that my husband David and I will be celebrating 40 years of marriage on July 10. We were barely adults when we married. We met in the line of registration at college and then dated for three years before we married.
To say that marriage is work isn’t a bad thing, especially when you marry in your early 20s. The fact that you literally must grow up together and figure out life, love and so much more makes it challenging at times. There are so many highs and lows in relationships, that it truly takes two people who are willing to takethe journey and commit ‘til death do us part.
We have a piece of art in our bedroom that reads, “A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other.” What a great reminder that being committed to someone for life is exactly that, a commitment. When I look back at some of the harder times we’ve had to work through, it makes me grateful that we worked it out because ,if we hadn’t, we would have missed out on some of the greatest moments and most amazing experiences together.
Here’s to many more years of living our best lives and growing old together. I love you, babe.
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 5,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
