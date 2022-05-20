The popular Bobby Reed Reunion Show is back for its biannual revival.
Reed, former owner of the Lake Theatre in Lake Jackson, hosted popular “sold out” shows for eight years before selling the theater in 2008. The popularity of the shows prompted Reed to host reunions featuring some of the marquee acts twice a year for old patrons of the theater.
“After I sold it, everywhere I would go, I would run into people and they’d say, ‘Man, that was our whole life, every weekend, we were there. Now what are we gonna do?’” Reed said. “They asked, ‘Can you just do a show like every few months and let us come back and meet everybody and hug and all of that?’ And I said, ‘Well, yeah.’ So for the last five years, I’ve been having a show every six months and they all come and meet each other again.”
The next installment will be Saturday in the Brazoria Civic Center theater, 202 W. Smith St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
This show offers many people, old and young, the chance to enjoy good music and meet new and old friends, Reed said.
“Well, they get to see one of the best shows they’ve ever seen, and then they get to regroup and get together with old friends that they used to go to the Lake Theatre and hang out with,” Reed said. “It’s really for everyone. We have a performer that’s 7 years old and all of his friends have tickets.”
With Reed as the emcee and various singers performing with the house band, about 400 people are expected to attend.
“The band is a six-piece live band. Every one of the people has played with major stars for years,” Reed said. “We have quite a few people singing. Tony Booth is headlining; he had a lot of hits in the 50s. We have an Elvis impersonator, a girl named Kelly Williams, who was voted “Bay Area Vocalist of the Year” the last three years in a row. There’s Devin, 7 years old, he’s phenomenal. He’s gonna bring the house down. This is his first live concert with a band. The night the will be great.”
Other scheduled performers include Heath Spencer Philip, Tim Jones, Stevin Marsh, renowned Elvis tribute artist Billy Wade and special guest Julia Cameron.
Tickets are $19 in advance and $22 at the door. They can be purchased at bobbyreedevents.com, by calling the box office at 979-345-3335 or by calling Reed at 979-482-0915.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.