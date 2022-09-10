In the waning years of the 19th Century, when some of Texas’s earliest heroes were still among its citizens, the main street of Columbia, which fronted the Brazos River, had little regularity in the line of its buildings, some of which were by that time almost half-a-century old.
An old newspaper story from about that time and place reminds readers that skeletons of what were once famous riverboats were then lying in the clay bank beside the river, among them the bones of the Hiawatha, Bucking Billy, Emily P., White Water, and the Christie.
Below these were an abandoned dredge, some decaying old barges, and the well-known steamer, Alice Blair. This area might well have been called the graveyard of Columbia’s commerce. Although it might not have been a contender in the great race of trade, no place in Texas could have been its rival in historic lore.
Less than two miles west of the town on a noble thoroughfare called simply the Avenue, were the ruins of a structure, every part of which should be held sacred by Texas’s inhabitants. This was a barn-like building that was battered and decayed, with a broken roof and shattered doors and windows, but was the place where the first capital of the Republic of Texas had stood, and where heroes had gathered before the battle of San Jacinto, and once again after freedom was won.
This led people to describe it as the site where the great empire of the southwest was said to have begun, but by that time, the place where the Texas Republic’s first Congress met was crumbling away, with vandals using its lumber for firewood. Three giant oaks now stood in the roadway, and according to stories, it had been beneath those trees where the Texas Declaration of Independence was first read.
Near the ruins of Texas’s first capitol was a cemetery in which graves of men who died of wounds received at San Jacinto. In this area a tablet had been chiseled:
Sacred to the Memory of
David McCormick
Who Died May 30, 1836,
Aged 43 Years.
One of the “Original Three Hundred”
According to John Adriance of Columbia, the Old Three Hundred came to Texas with Stephen F. Austin. In this cemetery was also the grave of Josiah H. Bell, who owned all of the land on which Columbia was built.
Adriance told the story of this building, which had served as the house of representatives for the republic, with a somewhat larger building to house the senate chamber originally located to its south. The senate site had been torn down years earlier.
He said the two structures were originally put up for use as stores, with White & Knight, who came to Texas in 1826, occupying the one that became the senate chamber, and a merchant named Kelsey occupying that used by the house of representatives. A great many log buildings nearby were used by the various departments of the republic as offices, according to this information.
Columbia was the capitol, and the present site of the town on the riverbank was called Bell’s Landing, he said. Bell’s Landing later became known as Marion, then as Columbia, and the area where the old capitol building had stood was known as West Columbia.
According to Adriance, during three days of the republic, Columbia had the trade of the entire frontier, and as an example of this, noted that in October of 1840, sales of the firm of Smith & Adriance had amounted to $30,000.
In response to a question, Adriance explained that he had been one of the volunteer guards who had charge of Mexican General Santa Anna after the Texas Revolution. He said that the guards who had been on duty had been drinking, and those put in their place the night the general was put on board the steamer at San Jacinto were Walter C. White, Alexander W. Russell, Judge Mckinstry and Adriance. From that point, he said, Santa Anna was taken to Velasco and thence to Columbia.
When Adriance was quizzed about Columbia’s history, he noted that it had once been the intention of local leaders to make it the capitol and residential area of the city, with the area known as Bell’s Landing to be the commercial center.
It was noted, however, that Josiah H. Bell, who owned this land, wasn’t in favor of a city, fearing “that with so many people living near his farm,” his land and structures would be depredated, and his pigs would be stolen and his life upset.
“I wouldn’t say anything about the pigs or depredations,” Adriance added, smiling as he spoke.
His companion continued, “I have also been told that in consequence of his opposition to having a city here, the ‘seat of government’ was moved to Houston.”
Adriance nodded, acknowledging that this was “practically true.”
Known for years of having collected all the data about Texas history that he could find, Adriance had filed this information, which he had “indexed with all the systematic regularity and care that the patient collector observes,” his companion noted, adding, “Knowing as he did, nearly all the prominent actors in the memorable days of the Texas Republic, and having been a party to many of the events to which reference is made, his papers are invaluable.
Next week: Capitol buildings disintegrated.
