Brazoswood High School Robotics competed against the top 31 robotics teams from school districts across the state, finishing 9th overall at the 5A/6A UIL Texas State Championships in early April at the George R. Brown Center in Houston.
The goal of this year’s competition was to collect “freight” from a warehouse and deliver it to “shipping hubs.” The Brazoswood team, Texas Toast, used machine-learning and computer-vision to detect and autonomously deliver freight to the correct location. They also developed a unique device utilizing a motorized tape measure to pick up and place objects with an embedded magnet while simultaneously using another mechanism to deliver freight. The tape measure was also used to stretch over 7 feet across the field to break the plane of the warehouse to earn more points. They were the only team to do this consistently and successfully.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.