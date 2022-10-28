CLUTE
Slime Day at the museum has become a Halloween tradition at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, making it something families look forward to every year.
Adding to the spookiness of the season, the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science will host a day of slime and experiments for kids of all ages on Saturday.
“Slime day is an annual kids’ event that kids love to do, so we repeat it every year, the last Saturday of October,” museum president Wanda Coker said. “It’s just something to teach them a little science while they have some fun.”
With one of the museum’s focal points being science, the children will probably learn something along the way during the activities, rather than just learning to make slime, perhaps sparking an interest in science for a future career, she said.
“Our purpose is to help children learn about science so we’re going to be doing some different experiments, if you will, making slime is just one of them,” museum educational chairwoman Patty Humbird said. “We hope that this could make kids more interested in science or at least more inquisitive.”
Slime Day will include various activities to do with gooey substances and “chemical reactions.” Some may even be based on the coming of Halloween. All things used in the experiments will be safe and non-toxic for the children interacting with them.
“One of the things we’ll have is we’re going to have some slimy things. Everything will be food grade. There won’t be anything dangerous for them to feel and then try and figure out what it is — like hair gel, which is lovely and slimy, and mashed bananas,” Humbird said. “If you just reached in and had your hands in it, would you know what it was other than something icky. Of course, we’ll also be messing with slime. It’s just basically doing some small science experiments so that the children can learn how different substances react with each other.
All ages are welcome to slime day, but certain age groups and parents may find the experiment a little bit more enjoyable as the activities do include a much more hands on approach.
“It really can be any age group but really what you’re looking at is 6 and over, sure 4-year-olds can do it, but mostly the parents are having to do it, and they’re just kind of standing around watching,” Humbird said. “But if the children are older and can read how to mix the ingredients for themselves it’s a little more hands on.”
The museum recommends children wear clothes that are alright getting dirty as this can be a messy event and it takes place outdoors.
The Center hopes that those who come out to slime day will choose to stay and look around at what else they have to offer.
“Some people have never been to the museum before, and sometimes this will give them an excuse to go out there and to the center, and have a look around and maybe it’s something that they’ll want to do more often,” Humbird said.
Slime day is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science. The event is free and come and go. Space is limited so RSVPs are requested through the center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.