If you are like me and don’t get too excited about the upcoming holidays, maybe you need to know Thanksgiving is on Nov. 24. I celebrate by knowing I won’t be in the kitchen for hours, eat for maybe 20 minutes, then clean up the kitchen for two hours. I know how bad that all sounds, but these days I have bought into the saying, “Been there, done that.” However, I do have plans for now anyway. I like easy.
I have jumped over feeling guilty about the way I feel about the holidays. I still believe why I celebrate Christmas, and it’s not all about presents. I know Christmas is a big time for merchants and I think that’s fine. I’m not really the Grinch that I sound like. I’m just too tired to think about what I can buy for everyone who has everything. Maybe that comes with what I think Christmas is really all about. I believe we all need to gather with friends and family and celebrate the fact we are together and not “what did you get me?”
My mom used to ask me what I wanted for Christmas, and I would tell her if you can’t buy me the car of my dreams or give me a ton of money, then I don’t want anything. I love that kids are so excited about Christmas, and I think that’s where the presents come in. But, like I used to tell my kids when they were growing up, “Presents is not what Christmas is all about.” They quote that back to me every Christmas, too.
I guess you could say I’m one of those people who get a little down thinking about all the hustle and bustle of the holidays. I’m always so glad when it’s all over. I’m really tired of seeing Christmas decorations out at the stores before Halloween. If you love all that, I am happy for you, really. I’m just not one of them.
There you have it. What a depressing opening to this column today. I think this all stems from being put in a pressure cooker for years about which parents’ house we go to this year.
n n n
Gin,
I saw a post that said: “Soup is witchcraft. We put plants, spices, and dead animals into a cauldron and follow instructions from a book written by old people.” (Gin here: Hey, that kinda goes along with my opening today.)
I qualify as “old people,” and since the temperature dipped below 75 degrees this week, I have been making soup. Since VB said he’d like it if I made those again, I had to type my scribbled notes while I could still decipher them.
Both of these feel real good in your tummy. For those who don’t like spicy, use mild sausage in the first recipe and omit the jalapeños in the second recipe. I’m getting pretty good at refrigerator recipes.
Cabbage and Sausage Soup
Ingredients
1 onion diced
1 head of cabbage, chopped
1 pound hot breakfast sausage
48 ounces pasta sauce/marinara sauce (approximately)
enough water to cover cabbage
salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoons chopped garlic
1 1/2 teaspoon chopped basil
Directions
Brown sausage in large pot. Add onions. If not using sausage, you will need to add 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil. When onions are softened, add cabbage, garlic, basil, and cook about 5 minutes. Add enough water to cover the cabbage. Bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Add salt and pepper and the pasta sauce. Cook for additional five minutes and then serve. Yum.
Creamy Jalapeño Bell Pepper Soup
Ingredients
6 bell peppers, 2 red, 2 yellow, and 2 green, seeded and coarsely chopped
5 jalapenos, seeded and coarsely chopped
2 onions coarsely chopped
2 cups half and half
2 cups chicken stock
4 tablespoons butter
Directions
In a large pot, melt butter and sauté onions until soft. Add bell peppers, jalapeños, chicken stock and half and half. Bring to a boil, then reduce and simmer for about 20 minutes until peppers are soft. Add salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. If too thin, add instant mashed potato flakes to thicken. Adjust seasonings. Enjoy.
Fay Burke
Fay,
Thank you so much for the soup recipes. I make soup even in the summertime. I love homemade soup.
And by the by, what a coincidence the word “witch” was mentioned. I think that’s the way I’m feeling today.
I’m with Vernon. I’ve never eaten anything at your house — before you had the nerve to move — that I didn’t like. The Jalapeno Bell Pepper soup sounds very different from any soup I ever heard of. I’m sure it’s good if you are making it.
Hey, just so you know … if we don’t like old people, we aren’t. And I know you remember. We will never act like “old people.”
n n n
This comes from another good cook who resides in Washington — like I always say, “the good Washington.” That good cook would be Becky.
Becky said this about this recipe: “This is excellent. It makes the best queso and is perfect for football season.
Queso Fundido
Ingredients
1/2 pound breakfast sausage (such as Jimmy Dean or J.C. Potter) or chorizo
1 whole medium onion, finely diced
2 whole small bell peppers (any color you like), seeded and finely diced
1 pound Monterey Jack, grated, or mozzarella, or other stringy melting cheese, grated
sprinkle of chili powder, (I’m thinking, sprinkle like you would sprinkle over your fried eggs)
3 whole Roma tomatoes, diced
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
tortilla chips for serving
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large skillet, cook and crumble the sausage until brown. Remove from skillet and drain on a pepper towel. Pour off any excess fat. Add onions and bell peppers to the skillet and cook over medium-high heat until the veggies are soft and golden brown, about 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
To build the skillet, place 1/3 of the cheese in a medium-sized ovenproof skillet. Add half the sausage. Add another third of the cheese, then whatever cheese you have left. Sprinkle the top very lightly with chili powder.
Note: Depending on the size of your skillet or baking dish, you may have some ingredients leftover. Just build so the ingredients roughly reach the top of the skillet; they’ll shrink quite a bit once the cheese melts.
Place into the oven and start watching it about 4 to 5 minutes in. You want to bake it until the cheese is totally melted, hot, and slightly bubbling, but before the cheese starts to firm up or harden. You want the cheese extra gooey.
Remove from the oven, tip with the diced tomatoes, sprinkle on the tomatoes, and serve immediately with tortilla chips.
NOTE: Be sure to have everything ready so you can serve the Queso Fundido pretty much right out of the oven. It’s best when piping hot.
If you are serving this dish right out of the skillet, cover the handle with a cup towel so no one will get burned from the hot skillet.
OK Becky,
If the Washington Redskins play the Texans, who will you be pulling for. You know you did live in Texas for a long time.
OK, again I’m outta here, It’s 2:40 p.m. and I haven’t had my Cheerios and blueberries. And as you probably already know, I really believe in that combo.
