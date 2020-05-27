CLUTE
In order to balance high school classes, college courses, extracurricular activities and a part-time job, Naidely Alvarez had to sacrifice something.
“I didn’t sleep,” she said. “I slept maybe, like, four hours a night.”
While many teenagers do that anyway, she said, it’s not done in the name of earning their first college degree before even earning a high school diploma, like Alvarez, who is a senior at Columbia High School.
Fellow Columbia High School senior Valery Harris and Sweeny High School senior Matthew Brown are two others who have.
Alvarez and Harris have both earned their Associate of Applied Science degrees, while Brown earned an Associate of Science rather than an Associate of Arts, because he did well on the AP biology exam and had taken dual-credit chemistry, he said.
The difference between the assocites of science and arts degrees is simply having the lab hours, he said.
“They try to make you plan out your whole life in eighth grade, and I never knew what I wanted to do,” Brown said. “So I took more core classes. Last year I had two maths, two sciences and in May I had two English classes all at the same time.”
Brown’s sister graduated from Brazosport College the semester after she finished high school, so part of what prompted him to want to earn his associate’s early was sibling rivalry, he said.
His family also stressed he could be valedictorian if he wanted to, or if he took certain classes they would help with his grade point average and class rank, and he wasn’t interested in playing that game, he said.
“I was like, ‘I’m gonna take classes that interest me,’ — and that was part of why I wanted to take so many dual-credit classes,” Brown said. “Because I thought it would help me get a little bit more experience in all of those different fields and kind of dip my toe in the water, and I think what I learned is that I just enjoy learning.”
Brown plans to go to the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio and double major in political science and music, participate in band and be in the honors program.
“I’m still not 100 percent certain what I want to do after that, so what I’m thinking I’ll do is going and having that experience will allow me to further narrow my interests,” Brown said. “So that way what I’m thinking I’ll do is get an advanced degree and be some sort of college professor or something like that.”
Brown took most of his classes online, which allowed him to better balance everything, he said. Alvarez and Harris also had to find ways to balance high school and college classes with extracurriculars, they said.
Harris was able to do it with a strict schedule, she said.
“I did need to get a new calendar — by the hour almost — and plan out when things were due and what meetings I had coming up so they would all fit together,” Harris said. “You learn how to do your work ahead of time and not procrastinate.”
Harris played tennis and was involved in marching band and National Honor Society while studying biology and chemistry to prepare for a career as an epidemiologist, she said. She’ll attend Texas A&M University in the fall and hopes to major in public health, she said.
Alvarez also studied biology and chemistry, and especially enjoyed the chemistry courses, she said. At A&M, she plans to study engineering and is leaning toward chemical engineering but hasn’t quite decided, she said.
It was not easy to balance everything, and there were lots of nights when she went home from the college in tears, she said. However, earning her associate degree earlier allowed her to save time and money and better prepared her for going off to college, she said.
“I have more knowledge about way more courses,” Alvarez said. “All of the calculus classes I took and all of the chemistry classes I took — even though I took them in high school, I learned way more in college than I did in high school.”
