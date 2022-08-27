Shadow in the Glass
By M.E. Hilliard
Crooked Lane
$26.99, hard cover
Murder rocks a wedding celebration at an idyllic lakeside home and librarian-turned-sleuth Greer Hogan could be next on the killer’s guest list in this second exciting installment of Hilliard’s books, perfect for fans of Louise Penny.
Librarian Greer Hogan is on hand to celebrate the nuptials of her old friend Sarah Whitaker, at the Whitaker summer home on beautiful Mirror Lake, just outside the upstate New York village of Lake Placid.
But Greer has an ulterior motive — to gather information that could reopen the investigation into her husband’s murder, a crime for which she believes an innocent man went to prison.
Using her wits and powers of deduction, Greer finds that her plans have come to a halt when a wedding guest goes missing and turns up dead in the lake. The guest, Brittany Miles, was an employee of the Whitaker family, and Sarah had long suspected that she was up to no good at work.
The police have no leads, but Greer — an avid reader of crime fiction, who possesses an uncanny knack for deduction — begins her own investigation.
She learns that the victim was seen with a mystery man right before she disappeared. Then the autopsy reveals that she didn’t drown in the lake after all, but in the reflecting pool in the garden at the Whitaker home.
The suspect list is as long as the guest list itself, with no apparent motive. Now, Greer must rely on the wisdom of her favorite fictional detectives to tease out truth from lies, and to keep herself out of the killer’s sights.
Formerly a New York City executive, Greer’s life was changed forever when her husband was killed, leading her to change her career and to the inescapable conclusion that her husband’s death was a murder.
The setting for the killing is a grand estate on Mirror Lake, beautiful site just outside Lake Placid, with Greer convinced that the investigation of her husband’s death has been mishandled to the point that an innocent man is being held in prison for having committed it.
Learning that the drowning verdict is accurate, but that its location was in error, she is even more convinced of errors in the investigation, leading to many questions.
With numerous guests for the elaborate wedding, most of whom just might be suspected in the case, this turns into a spooky read with many possible suspects.
It’s a good story, mostly well written, that offers a snoopy but mostly likeable amateur detective and (to me, at least) a surprise ending.
Death of an Irish Diva
By Mollie Cox Bryan
Kensington Publishing
$7.99, paperback
Spring is in the air, but the ladies of the Cumberland Creek Scrapbook Crop hardly have time to stop and smell the roses when famed Irish dancer Emily McGlashen is found murdered in her studio following the St. Patrick’s Day Parade — especially when one of the group’s own members is the prime suspect.
Vera’s dance studio may have suffered when Emily waltzed into town, but the croppers know she’s not a vengeful murderer.
Lucky for her, co-scrapbooker Annie is a freelance reporter who is eager to vindicate her friend. Unfortunately, she discovers a labyrinth of secrets that only add question marks to Emily’s murder.
But just when it seems as though they’ve run out of clues, an antique scrapbook turns up and points the croppers in the right direction, bringing them face to face with a twisted killer.
This story is told from multiple viewpoints, giving readers a glimpse of scrapbooking and those addicted to it, with intriguing cliffhangers at the ends of chapters.
There are many possible motives and killers, and the author has done a good job of planting both real clues and red herrings.
I enjoyed the read, and will be looking for other books by her.
Put Out to Pasture
By Amanda Flower
Poisoned Pen Press
$8.99, paperback
After having saved her father’s farm, Shiloh Bellamy is finally scraping by as a sustainable and organic farmer in Michigan. Since moving back, she has reconnected with old friends, including her best friend, Kristy Brewer, and Kristy’s husband, Caine.
Caine runs the farmer’s market with an iron fist, and no one except Christy is surprised when he is killed, and the body is found in a field, beneath a scarecrow, with all the evidence in the case directly implicating Shiloh’s best friend, Kristy.
She had loved her husband despite his many faults. But when it’s discovered that Caine was having an affair, she becomes the number-one suspect in the crime.
It is quickly clear that if she is to save her best friend from prison, it will be up to Shiloh to root out the real murderer.
The second in a series dubbed “Farm to Table Mysteries, “ this one offers a good plot and interesting characters, including both some of those included in the first volume of the series and new additions.
Characterizations are a plus, as is the perennial favorite theme of the need to save family farms, with various families pursuing much different paths in their efforts to achieve that goal.
I enjoyed this one, which includes a bit of misdirection.
