Shouts of abiding love and congratulatory blessings to Pastor T. Hicks, First Lady Doretha Hicks, and all the faithful officers and members of the Providence Baptist Church who celebrated their 158th Church Anniversary and homecoming.
The theme commemorating this great occasion was, “Growing Stronger, Growing Deeper, Growing Higher,” and the theme was scripture Isaiah 40:1. A moving tribute down memory lane was presented as well as the acknowledgement of the matriarchs of the church -Lola Dudley, Thelma Moon, Lola Moon and Pearlie McNeil. A thought provoking and inspiring message was also masterly amplified by Pastor Ralph Minifee entitled, “The Church At Smyrna- Faithful Church,” Revelation 2:8-11a. The world does not need more full-time Christian workers in the church, but the church needs more full-time Christian workers in the marketplace, with the people who need to hear the word of God. Sometimes we use church work to escape from the faithful ministry of the church which is to reach lost souls for Christ. We commend Pastor T. Hicks, and all the officers and members when we say that your attitude and excellence to the mission and ministry of Christ and the Providence Baptist Church has been the bridge to many lost and hurting hearts.
Our prayer is that God will continue to elevate you to be a city that sits on a hill that cannot be hid.
“That you may walk worthy of the Lord…being fruitful in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of Gad.” Colossians 1:10
n n n
Shouts of cherished love and birthday blessings to a godly woman of extensive talents, empowered and propelled by the Holy Spirit--Missionary Grace Holmes Rutherford.
Missionary Rutherford is a saved and sanctified vessel of honor at the New Hope Baptist Church and Pastor T L Richardson is the entrusted commissioner of God’s flock. A woman of Christian integrity such as yourself deserve more than just one spectacular day that is simply awesome, so we send you birthday blessing the whole year through. You have a wonderful heart, a beautiful soul and we are privileged to be able to call you a virtuous woman. Having you around in our lives is like cotton candy. You are sweet, soft spoken and you make our days so delightful. What a beautiful world we live in to be blessed with a woman of your Christian enlightenment.
May all of God’s light and glory continue to shine brightly upon you on your special day and every day of your life.
“Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.” Proverbs 31:10
n n n
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a humorous and warm-hearted woman of God filled with great humility — Mary Randon Johnson.
Mary is an amazing congregant of the Trinity Outreach Ministry Church and Pastor Anthony Hall is God’s anointed proclaimer of the Gospel story. God loves you with an affection beyond imagination, and He fashioned every fiber of your being. When we walk in His will and way, we cannot imagine all the good things that He has in store for us. God knows your very heartbeat and your benevolent works of grace are ever before Him. He has an awesome storehouse of blessings stored up for you, blessings that you cannot contain. A beautiful life such as yours does not just happen, it is built daily on love, laughter and lasting relationships.
Our prayer is that you will continue to Keep holding up the blood-stained banner for the Lord and keep making us laugh.
“He who is mighty has done great things for me, and holy is Mis name.” Luke 1:49
n n n
Shouts of love and congratulatory well wishes to a beautiful couple who are an ever-present force of love and light-Pastor Darrell James and First Lady Olivia James who commemorated their fifth appreciation services at the Jerusalem Baptist Church.
The awe-inspiring officiant for the occasion was Pastor M. Carson and Pastor Booker T. Randon pricked our hearts with the sensational theme, “Still Standing Firm On God’s Word.” Additional notes of love to Vanessa Mathis, Patricia Kirk, Lynn Smith and Carol Davis for their anointed exhortations of praise. God moves us from one experience to another to cultivate us so that He can use us more. Pastor James and Olivia are prime examples of a life of service. When we are willing to yield and move at the Lord’s command, He will find greater ways to use our talents and abilities given us at birth as well as the spiritual gifts and potentials in Christ that He gave us at our spiritual birth. Pastor James and Olivia are on fire for God and both are a tremendous blessing to God’s people. They are voices in which God speaks, hands in which God helps and hearts through which God’s love is shown.
Our fervent prayer is that God will continue to gaze upon your ministry and favor you with unspeakable joy, wisdom, knowledge and understanding as you shepherd God’s people.
“Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.” 1 Corinthians 16:13
n n n
Shout Out to Aubrey and Mary Little for your kindness help, caring and being watchful neighbors, always available. May God continue to bless you.
Shout out overflowing love to Audrey and Tina Dixon for sharing caring and thoughtfulness. You are truly blessed and your kindness will always be remembered.
Shirley Farrington
