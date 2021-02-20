Editor’s note: Like many of us, Gin has been persevering through cold, spotty internet service and power outages. As such, she couldn’t submit a fresh column this week. But we all know how much Gin loves classic recipes, so we’re offering some from one of her previous columns. This column first appeared July 31, 2013.
Hi Gin,
I got this recipe for br ownies made in the Crock-Pot. With the weather so hot, I just couldn’t wait to share it. They used a 5-quart Crock-Pot. I have been using my oval pot, so am waiting for my daughter to come over and help me dig the round one out of the back of the bottom shelf of the storage cupboard. I am so going to try these.
Donna’s brownies are a delicious alternative to the traditional baked goods.
You will choose the Crock over the box any day after tasting these moist and delicious brownies.
Made with cocoa, butter, nuts, eggs, and vanilla, these treats will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Donna’s Brownies In A Crock-Pot
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 cups flour
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup cocoa
1/2 cup margarine, melted
4 eggs, beaten
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 cup nuts, chopped (Nicole prefers pecans)
DIRECTIONS
Mix together all dry ingredients, except for nuts. Melt margarine and add to dry ingredients; mix well. Add in eggs, vanilla and nuts, in order. Spray Crock-Pot with cooking spray and spread in slow cooker. Cook on high for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.
The relapsing chocoholic,
A. Nony Mouse
Nony,
This is a very cool recipe! And let me tell ya, you are by no means the only relapsing chocoholic out there. That’s not to say anything about all the relapsing “fried foodaholics.” Of course, I’m only guessing on that one.
I know someone for sure who will try this and that would be the prettiest girl in Texas, Terrie Davis. Her Sweetie, Michael who is a keeper, has more willpower than anyone I ever knew besides my dad, and he really, really loves his brownies. He eats just a little sweet something before going to bed.
His favorite thing to eat just happens to be brownies. And get this, he is the same size he has been ever since we’ve known him, and that’s been a long time. Terrie will have to ask him if they have a Crock-Pot.
But she does know how to open a box and get them in the oven. She’s a smart girl, so I think she can handle this recipe after Michael gives her a tour of the kitchen.
n n n
Hi Gin,
Here’s my recipe for an all-fruit smoothie.
All-Fruit Smoothie
INGREDIENTS
1 locally grown persimmon, peeled, cored, cut into quarters and frozen
10 locally grown figs, frozen with stems removed
2 cubes of locally grown Meyer lemon juice, squeezed and frozen in ice cube trays
DIRECTIONS
Place all in blender and add orange juice to cover fruit; you could use local grapefruit juice, or packaged juice. Sweeten to taste.
Blend to suit yourself; it should come to a thick spoonable sorbet. Other fruit can be added, such as cantaloupe, banana, apple or grapes.
As you see, there’s no thickener, like milk or yogurt. No ice is needed, as the fruit is itself frozen. I’m told banana does freeze well. I haven’t tried it yet. The flavor is “sure nuff” tasty, and spirits could be added for those who wish.
Dick Huntington
Dick gave my Sweetie a boatload of persimmons, and boy has he enjoyed them. These smoothies do sound good, but Dick, we don’t have home-grown anything, so I’ll have to buy it to make one of these delicious and healthy drinks.
Hope they’ll be half as good as yours with your orchard of fruit. And while I’m thinking of it, bananas do freeze really well.
As a matter of fact, I freeze ours when they are riper than we like to eat, and then I make banana bread out of them.
Adding a little spirit like vodka would be good. When we think about it, we keep our vodka in the freezer. It’s not home-grown either. Also a little vodka poured over strawberries that have been cut up and sugared is very good.
Cut up the strawberries add the sugar and a little vodka and let it sit for a while. It doesn’t change the taste a whole lot, just gives the berries a little bit of mystery flavor. This helps make a really good strawberry shortcake with real sweetened whipped cream.
n n n
Hi Gin,
How could I resist sending you this one? And you can just tell kids and husbands the yummy part, and they will gobble these up.
Nony Mouse
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
INGREDIENTS
3 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into bite size cubes
1 teaspoons olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon of ground nutmeg
Pinch of ground ginger
Sea salt, to taste
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat small baking dish with cooking spray. Peel and dice the sweet potatoes into bite-sized cubes and place in the baking dish.
Melt butter in the microwave and pour over the potatoes along with the olive oil, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and salt. Add more sugar or cinnamon if desired. Toss to coat evenly. Bake in the oven for 60 minutes.
Nony,
Around this house, I won’t have to tell anybody how yummy this dish is. We happen to love sweet potatoes. And while this dish is baking, you can throw out the potpourri you have scattered around the house for it to smell good. There hasn’t been a potpourri made that can compare with the smell of something that has cinnamon and all those other spices in it while baking in the oven.
Of course that good smell will go away eventually, so don’t really throw your smell good stuff out, just put it away for a while.
n n n
Dawn Fowler sent me some great blonde jokes. Here is one of my favorites: A blonde man’s dog goes missing, and he is frantic.
His wife says, “Why don’t you put an ad in the paper?” He does, but two weeks later the dog is still missing. “What did you put in the paper?” his wife asks. “Here boy!” he replies.
