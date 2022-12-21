I showed up at Las Paisas Mexican restaurant last night and had lots of fun with the usual crowd. Danced a lot to get my exercise in too. If you don’t like to exercise like I don’t either, then dance.
Debbie and Lowell play every Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. I know I have mentioned this before, but come and join in and have some laughs, and good food. You all know how I feel about laughing and the importance of it.
If you don’t dance and want to learn, no one will laugh at you, we will laugh with you. We do need someone to teach us a new line dance.. Of course one that is geared around; let me say a little bit past middle aged folks. Everyone there has never met a stranger, so there I have thrown it out there so now it is up to you. And you folks in the Lake Charles area the challenge is for you too. If you just don’t want to dance or can’t, then you can at least enjoy the music and be around people. Music is food for the soul.
n n n
So I guess I should give you some recipes that you can put in your mouth and eat. Food is also good for keeping you alive.
n n n
I am turning to my good friend Marlyn Monette from Shreveport, LA. She is responsible for writing the best cookbooks. She uses ingredients that mostly you already have in your pantry. You noticed I said “you” and not all of us. I went to the grocery store yesterday because I looked in my freezer and the pantry and had nothing I could readily eat. So, $160 later I now have some food in the house. Some of it I actually have to cook…oh well.
Let’s do some of her salmon recipes. She got some of these recipes from friends. For the most part most all of them came of that pretty little head she has. Plus the love of cooking. (Bless her heart.)
n n n
Salmon For Two
She says, and I quote: “Salmon is truly a gourmet dish. Featured in the finest restaurants in the world, it is universally enjoyed by the most discriminating gourmands. I, personally, have never broiled, grilled, or baked a salmon that would earn me a blue ribbon; however, I do know someone whose salmon dishes cannot be beat, my friend, Dot Hensley. The three featured salmon recipes are hers each delightfully, different each fabulous.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons dry vermouth
salt and pepper, to taste
1/1/2 grated ginger
1-1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 (10-12 ounce) salmon filet center cut, same thickness
Directions:
Mix honey, vermouth, salt and pepper, ginger and Dijon mustard; set aside. Oven cooking: Preheat broiler. With foil, make a small “pan” to hold the salmon and liquid. The sauce tends to burn, due to the honey. Broil salmon 14-15 minutes, using sauce half way through and at the end. There is no need to turn the salmon.
Grill Cooking: Leave skin on the salmon. Spray the skin side with Pam and place on the grill skin side down.
n n n
Salmon With Dill
With this dish Dot is tempting our taste buds with lemon and dill.
Ingredients:
4-6 tablespoons butter, melted
juice of one lemon
salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon dry dill
1 salmon fillet with skin left on
Combine butter, lemon juice, salt and pepper, and dill. Spray the skin side of salmon with Pam. Brush the fish side with butter mixture. Place on a pre-heated grill, skin side down, and baste with sauce to keep it moist. If the fillet is not the same thickness, cut the thin end off before placing it on the grill, as it will not take as long to cook. Do not turn the salmon. Cooling time is about 15 minutes, depending on the temperature of the grill. As a rule, cooking time for most fish is 8-10 minutes per inch of thickness.
n n n
Honey Pepper Salmon
For this zesty dish, Dot Hensley put together a blend of spicy peppers combined with the sweetness of honey.
Ingredients:
2 large salmon filets, skin on
1 tablespoons fresh cracked pepper
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 chili pepper
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup rice vinegar
Directions:
combine all ingredients except salmon. Spray skin side of salmon filets with Pam. Place skin side down, on a platter and cover filets with one half sauce. Let the fish rest for 5-10 minutes. Place salmon, skin side down, on pre-heated grill; cover with lid. Baste fish often with sauce to keep it moist. Grill about 8-10 minutes per inch of thickness.
n n n
I tell you what Marlyn, two of those recipes got my attention. The second one, and the last one. The first has lemon. The second has cayenne pepper, chili pepper, well let’s cut to the chase and say all the ingredients I love. And like who woulda thought it, I have salmon in the freezer. I won’t have to dust the stove, Peter can broil them outside.
The prettiest girl in Alaska and Arizona (Cheryl Bailey,) when she’s there cooks some delicious salmon using very simple ingredients. Salmon, salt and lemon butter, and broils it. It is so good with lots of lemon juice in the melted butter she bastes with. With a baked potato and a delicious salad we are feasting.
I purposely gave you these salmon recipes because when I was in H-E-B. the other day I looked at the salmon and it looked so pretty I almost bought some. Then I remembered I had some in the freezer. Whew, I haven’t lost it just yet. Just because I left my phone in the fridge while I was putting something in there that required using two hands. I snapped about 10 minutes later and actually remembered doing that. There’s another good sign…I remembered where I put it. Another good sign.
n n n
I’m outta here. Gotta go get some delicious Cheerios with blueberries as usual. I would be sick if I thought I had to eat after just getting up. So I usually have breakfast and lunch at maybe around two or three in the afternoon. And I have been known to totally forget to eat. Maybe, there’s your sign.
