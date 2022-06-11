BC Career Pathways graduates Kimberly Reckaway, left, and Estephany Gallardo, are all smiles before Brazosport College’s recent Community Education graduation ceremony at The Clarion at Brazosport College.
Contributed photo
Students from Brazosport College’s Community Education programs wait to receive their certificates during the recent graduation ceremony at The Clarion at Brazosport College.
Brazosport College Community Education recently had its spring semester graduation ceremony, with 50 students earning certificates during the event at The Clarion at Brazosport College.
Students received certificates and recognition in four areas, including Allied Healthcare, Career Pathway, Citizenship and the Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency.
Thirty-one students graduated from the Allied Healthcare program, including Torsha Amboree, Laura J. Anderson, Jamie S. Backman, Jennifer Boling, Robin Bradford, Kristy A. Broadlick, Coraima Carrizales, Melanie C. Carrizales, Yazmin Conejo, Alyssa M. Cruz, Jessica A. Delagarza, Jenna Dunn, Elizabeth Ertell, Kristi L. Fregia, Andrea Garcia, Christy Garcia, Ashley M. Gonzales, Karlie N. Hipp, Kaylie Knox, Christina Martinez, Tatiana D. Perry, Damaris, Ramirez, Mariana Ramirez, Aurora Reyes, Sonya T. Robles, Miltza Rodriguez, Mayley Samora, Heather Spivey, Destinye Strauther, Jessica L. Thorn and Candis Tikernia.
Students graduating from the Career Pathways program were Gianni Bernal, Sierra Ellison, Estephany Gallardo, Sistos Lara, Jose Martinez, Kimberly Reckaway, Candis Tijernia, Joanne Ugalde and Dusti Womack.
High School Equivalency graduates included Jeanette Chimal, Jonathan Garcia, Jasmine Gonzalez, Lucas Land, Kylie Proctor, Cutter Thomas and Maricela Thomas, while Aida Castaneda, Gonzalo Castaneda and Mayra Contreras graduated from the Citizenship Program.
The Community Education Graduation took place May 19 at The Clarion at Brazosport College.
