Shouts of eternal love and congratulatory well wishes to an incredibly blessed, honored and loved team of Christian disciples on their 73rd wedding anniversary — Melvin Hall, Jr. and Elizabeth (Missy) Johnson Hall.
The amazing couple are loyal congregants of the Church Of Christ, and Brother George Mcknight is God’s mighty messenger of the Gospel.
We know that for a marriage to endure for 73 years that it is not just a piece of paper hung on a secure wall in the home or folded away in a perfect file, but it is two people such as yourselves who said, “I Do” until death do you part.
You have shared 73 fulfilling years of being there for one another and courageously and lovingly whispering one another’s name with a smile. You took a little kindness, a helping of love, loyalty and understanding, and a wagonload of prayers and trusted in God to bring you to this moment.
With your generous and compassionate spirit of caring and sharing, you have been a living example of love for each other, your families and your community.
Our prayer is that you will continue to embrace yourselves in each other’s arms and rest comfortably in the complete love of Christ.
“Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tale of your heart. Then you will find favor and a good name in the sight of God and man.” Proverbs 3:3-4
n n n
Shouts of graceful love and birthday well wishes to a mighty vessel of God, filled with tender passion, dedication and selfless love for humankind on his 83rd birthday — Pastor Booker T. Randon.
Pastor Randon is surrounded by God’s love, nurtures that love and spreads it around, touching and embracing his congregation at the Galilee Baptist Church and the masses.
Your unconditional love for the people of God and for lost souls, the bible truths you have taught us and the trust you have placed in us have inspired us to live worthily before men and before God.
Continue to do what you can, when you can, and all you can, wherever you can, and God will grant you unspeakable power and lift you to higher heights.
We pray that the beauty of the Lord our God will continue to shine brightly upon you as you grow and glow more powerful in His word.
“God will reward each of us for what we have done. He will give eternal life to everyone who has patiently done what is good in the hope of receiving glory, honor, and life that lasts forever.” Romans 2:6-7
n n n
Shouts of overflowing love and birthday blessings to a highly acclaimed columnist and sales representative of the Brazosport Facts and a woman of faith who is blessed by God’s protection, empowered by God’s strength, and filled with God’s endless love — Bobby Joyce Greer.
You were made in the image of the master craftsman, and He has instilled in you so many marvelous talents. When you write, cook or sing to praise and glorify God, you utilize your talents to produce your creativity and uniqueness. Your kind and encouraging words are as beautiful as apples of gold in baskets of silver and as refreshing as a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day.
We pray that God will continue to fill you with the spirit of love and creativity, giving you the ideas, energy and imagination to bring honor to God, yourself and others.
“God, our Father, loves us. He is kind and has given us eternal comfort and a wonderful hope.” 2nd Thessalonians 2:16
n n n
Shouts of heart-felt love and congratulatory blessings to a deeply rooted, strongly committed and compassionate pastor and first lady on their appreciation services at the New Hope Baptist Church — Pastor Charles Jones and First Lady Dianne Jones.
In preaching to the masses, you have constantly exemplified that some people are hurting so badly that we often have to do more than preach a “message” to them. We have to “be a message” to them.
We thank God for your spiritual leadership in guiding the flock of God in love and wisdom to the greenest of pastures. We are certainly grateful and blessed by your presence in our churches, communities and spiritual journey. Your messages are filled with insight and inspiration, and your humility, integrity and generosity inspire all to see.
Our fervent prayer is that the hand of the Lord will continue to rest upon you and Lady Dianne and that His blessings will search you out and find you to bestow bountiful joys upon you.
“But blessed are those who trust in the Lord and have made the Lord their hope and confidence.” Jeremiah 17
n n n
Shouts of Agape Love and notable birthday wishes to a woman after God’s own heart who truly demonstrates a Proverbs 31 Woman — Clara Johnson.
Many women do noble things, but she surpasses them all. She is worth far more than rubies. She speaks with wisdom, her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also praises her. She lives her life thinking of others and positively impacting their lives daily. Whether baking her scrumptious sweets, cooking meals of comfort, providing polished plants of love, speaking and writing words of encouragement or allowing her smile to brighten every room she enters, she allows God’s love to shine and touch lives through her many gifts.
Many readers of The Facts hang on to their hats weekly to see the eloquent words she will use to acknowledge the events and people of Brazoria County.
She is a woman who wears many hats, literally and figuratively. Because of this, we call her a woman, Phenomenally. She is a phenomenal woman. We love you, and Happy Birthday, Mama!
Lovingly submitted by: Lenay Johnson (Daughter)
