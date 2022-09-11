I spent a great afternoon with my son Mark, and his lovely wife Ana on Labor Day. This is all about Ana. She is probably one of the smartest woman I have ever met in so many ways. First of all she “threw” together the tastiest dinner, which was magic all by itself.
The dish she made was with some of my favorite ingredients, pasta, chicken and I don’t know what else. Mark kept saying, “This is just something she threw together.” (I should throw something together that was edible. I’m thinkin’ that’s not gonna happen. I tried it one time and sure nuff, it wasn’t something you would want to eat.)
Then the homemade bread was absolutely the best bread this old girl has ever eaten. Mark said, “You should eat some of her other bread.” Well, if it got any better I wouldn’t be able to take it. I can see how he has gained some weight. She wanted to be a doctor, but just like some of the rest of us, life got in the way. But she is still very smart when it comes to medical things, gardening, (organic of course), cooking, baking, and the list goes on.
Mark is one lucky man for sure. When I see someone with Ana’s talent it always reminds me of Cheryl. If Ana and Cheryl got together with their talents this world be a better place. I’m one lucky mama. Oh, Mark is talented too.
I told Cheryl the other day after seeing all of the beautiful things she is doing in their new house, that I could have been that creative too. But, when I was pregnant with her she sucked all of my, “would have been some great creative stuff right out of me.” It can happen, I’m living proof of it.
Now, let’s talk about the recipe that was in the column last week I think it was, to remove or at least lessen the depth of some of our wrinkles that we have acquired through the years. When Linda Sharlow got her copy of the column that my special group that live out of the circulation area get the same day the papers do, she started texting me. Here is the dialog that was exchanged between us the minute she got the column.
Linda: “I can’t wait to try this. And I have everything in my pantry. Now, if I do it three times a day, do you think I can subtract three times as many years from my age?
I’ve already mixed a batch. I put some on my face. It is not wet or sticky. Dried smoothly. Has kind of a silky feel. And I didn’t not want to waste the egg white, so I made myself a little egg white omelet for a snack.”
Gin: “You know now that I’m thinkin about it if it works, I’m buying a barrel and making up this stuff in a huge quantity, and doing a whole-body dip. May even replace the water in the pool with it. You think I’m on to something?”
Linda: “You read my mind. I was thinking a hefty bag full.” Now, some time has passed. Here is what else Linda had to say after a night of wearing this “miracle concoction” overnight. “No miracles last night. All my wrinkles are accounted for. Will use the cream again tonight.”
Gin: “Well, I started using it in the daytime. I thought, or wishful thinking, that I saw some improvement around my eyes. But it did make my skin feel smoother and brighter. I think getting rid of wrinkles via any cream is a total waste of time. Like you, I had the ingredients in my pantry so it didn’t cost anything to try it. But, I haven’t given up. I didn’t get these wrinkles overnight, so trying to be “the glass is half full kinda” person can’t hurt anything. But, what I really think is, I’m going back to Vaseline as a moisturizer or use up the jars of “miracle” stuff that is already bought and paid for just for laughs if for no other reason. They won’t work, but I will feel for some crazy reason they cost money, so it can’t be all bad, maybe, just maybe.”
Linda: “I smiled when you said you would go back to Vaseline. My ex-mother in law sixty years ago swore by Crisco…make a little pie crust or fry a chicken or put it on your face.”
Now, we are all caught up. My answer to Linda’s latest email is….”I think if I ever feel the need to mess up my stove by frying a chicken ever again I will save the Crisco for that. Maybe I’ll decide to just go into my “a little past middle aged” time that I have left gracefully. Take a freaking hammer to all the mirrors in the house, so I can do that.” (That’s me being graceful.)
Okay, for those of you who feel like they need a good recipe, here it comes.
Lemon, butter and chicken. I’m thinking this will be winner. Of course it is from the friendly folks at Pillsbury.
Lemon-Basil Butter Chicken Skillet
Ingredients:
1-1/2 cups Progresso chicken broth (from 32-ounce carton)
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon dried basil leaves
3 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoon butter
4 bone-in chicken thighs with skin (about 1 pound)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
Directions:
Heat oven to 400-degrees. In 2-cup glass measuring cup, beat chicken broth, lemon juice, basil leaves and cornstarch with whisk until well blended.
In 10-inch nonstick ovenproof skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium-high heat. Sprinkle both sides of chicken with salt and pepper. Cook chicken in butter 5 to 10 minutes, turning once, until golden brown. Transfer to a plate.
Reduce heat to medium-low. In same skillet, melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Stir in broth mixture and garlic; cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sauce is slightly thickened.
Return chicken to skillet. Bake uncovered 15 to 20 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when thickest part is cut to bone (at least 165-degrees).
Tips: For a complete meal, serve chicken with a fresh tossed salad and Pillsbury crusty French loaf.
Searing chicken in a pan on the stovetop, then finishing in the oven is a classic restaurant technique that frees up burners while ensuring a succulent end product.
Of course this dish got great reviews. How could it not? It had lemon, and chicken in it.
