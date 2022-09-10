A Brew to Kill
By Cleo Coyle
Berkley Crime Time
$7.99, paperback
The eleventh volume in the Coffeehouse Mystery series, this one begins with a hit and run that occurs in front of Claire Cosi’s Village Blend coffeehouse. A divorced, single mother in her forties, and a dedicated sleuth, Claire is intent on tracking down the ruthless driver who ran down an innocent friend and customer.
While this is underway, Matt, who is the shop’s globetrotting coffee buyer, locates some amazing new coffee beans from Brazil. When he realizes he is importing more than coffee, it becomes clear that Claire might have been the deadly driver’s real target.
Questions arise: Can the one-time married couple work together to solve the mystery, or will their newest brew lead to murder? Recipes are included, along with a mystery to whet the reading appetite of any mystery lover.
Even readers who haven’t previously perused mysteries in this series will find this to be a book to satisfy their need for a new avenue to satisfy the search for a good book. Coyle offers everything from trivia that will please coffee lovers to a well-plotted mystery novel, with a well-plotted story to an enjoyable major character.
In this one, Claire has problems with a rival coffee truck, and the author also offers new characters who add substantially to the plot, as well as providing some coffee background that devotees of the brew will particularly enjoy learning, not to mention the interest offered by some new recipes that are included.
All this aside, there is a less-than-cozy incident which may mar the book’s generally upbeat feel for some readers. I’ll admit that I had a bit of a problem with the idea of smuggling drugs through coffee sales. It just seemed to me to be a bit of a reach as a means to include the search for clues.
Man of Legend
By Linda Broday
Sourcebooks Casablanca
$8.95, paperback
It’s a romance gone wrong, with not only a family feud involving ownership of some property, but Crockett Legend and Paisley Malone giving up on their commitment to one another during their younger years, after he tried to force her to give up the nursing career she wanted, proving by doing so, that she really loved him.
The third in the Lone Star Legends series, this is the story of their break-up, and of a train hold-up that brings them back together to find the truth behind their families’ feud.
Although this is basically a Western romance novel, which isn’t really one of my favorite genres, it’s a story of emotions that will interest many other readers. It’s filled with recognizable emotions and with characters the readers of many other types of novels will identify.
As individual and family secrets come to light, the development of characters is evident, and emotions of both the characters and readers are brought forward. As I am a lover of happy endings, it’s a story I particularly enjoyed, with characters whose emotions can be shared by those who are just learning about their lives.
I’ll also admit to a penchant for second-chance love affairs, and this story of a couple that comes back together after a nasty parting and against family opinions making it one that I thoroughly enjoyed.
If you have similar leanings, I’d certainly recommend that you read this one.
Four Cuts Too Many
By Debra H. Goldstein
Kensington Press
$8.99, paperback
On a recent trip to the library, I found a temporary display of a number of paperback mysteries, of which this was one. It was a real find, and I’ll certainly be on the lookout for similar opportunities on future trips there. As an older reader with wrists that don’t work as comfortably as they once did, I have become much more appreciative of the light weight and easy reading offered by paperbacks.
In this book, Sarah Blair, who works as a law firm receptionist, also pitches in somewhat reluctantly as the co-owner of her twin sister’s restaurant, as well as taking care of her Siamese cat RahRah and her rescue dog, Fluffy. All this leaves little time for the finer things of life.
Divorced and “sort-of” dating, she’s giving thought to reentering school, and also spends a bit of time as an amateur sleuth, with a penchant for criminal justice and no real talent for more homespun occupations such as cooking, which she has found ends much too often with dishes that feature scorched contents.
Grace is now working as an adjunct instructor teaching cutlery expertise in a community college, but has been offered an executive chef’s post from a business rival, Jane Clark.
The offer is attractive, but there are a couple of drawbacks. For one thing, Jane just happened to be the lover of Sarah’s late husband, and for another, Sarah would need to learn some knife skills from her sous chef, in order to do the job properly.
All this becomes simply beside the point after the school’s director is found dead, with one of Grace’s knives in his back. If she is to clear her friend’s name, Sarah will have to sharpen her own skills at uncovering an elusive killer.
Multiple suspects are introduced to tantalize readers before the real culprit is revealed by Sarah. Readers will find pages turning rapidly and will find a satisfying — and, probably, to many — a surprising ending.
Marie Beth Jones is a published author and freelance writer based in Angleton. Contact her at 979-849-5467 or marieb.jones32@gmail.com.
